Red, White, and Royal Blue Reveals Deleted Scene Book Readers Were Waiting For

It has been one week since Red, White, & Royal Blue arrived on Prime Video, but the rom-com still has fans buzzing. If the film itself, which quickly became one of the most-watched films in Prime Video's history, wasn't enough to get fans hyped, the streaming service has now unveiled one of the most-anticipated moments that didn't actually make it into the film. On Friday, Prime Video took to social media to share a deleted scene from Red, White, & Royal Blue, affectionately known by fans as "The Cornetto Scene." In the clip, which you can check out below, Alex Claremont Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) continue to be at odds about their public friendship, only for Alex to complicate things by taking and posting a picture of both of their hands on a box of Cornetto ice cream.

"The Cornetto scene was in the movie for a while, but in the test screenings, the interview scene was playing so well," director Matthew Lopez told The Messenger. "The energy of the scene where Henry pulls up in the car, and they tussle over who's going to shake whose hand in the picture — the Cornetto scene actually slowed down the rhythm and the trajectory, so I took it out. I love the scene, but without it, that section worked so much in the energy, and the rhythm worked better. So, the Cornetto scene exists, but not in the finished film."

What Is Red, White, & Royal Blue About?

In Red, White, & Royal Blue, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the first woman President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain's Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) have a lot in common: stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity…and a total disdain for each other. Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn't really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage control mode, their powerful families and respective handlers force the two rivals into a staged "truce." But as Alex and Henry's icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.

Based on Casey McQuiston's critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller, Red, White & Royal Blue marks the feature film writing and directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance).

Will There Be a Red, White, & Royal Blue Sequel?

While a sequel to Red, White, & Royal Blue has yet to be greenlit, and McQuinston has not written a sequel to the book, they did previously tease that there could be more stories set within its fictional world.

"I will say that I have plenty of ideas for stories set in this world and would love a chance to explore one of them some day. I would be surprised if you've seen the last of Alex and Henry," McQuiston said.

