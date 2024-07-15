Reginald the Vampire Cancelled at Syfy One Week After Season 2 Finale

Reginald the Vampire got the cancellation axe just a week after it aired its Season 2 finale. Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home) headlines Reginald the Vampire as its titular character, with the series one of several Syfy originals whose fates have been in limbo for several weeks as far as a renewal announcement is concerned. NBCUniversal recently moved Syfy’s Resident Alien to the USA Network, and another horror-themed show, Chucky, has yet to be officially renewed or canceled. However, a new report states there won’t be another season for Reginald the Vampire.

TVLine was the first to report that Syfy was canceling Reginald the Vampire. The show is based on the Fat Vampire book series by Johnny B. Truant, and featured Jacob Batalon’s Reginald the Vampire living in a world filled “beautiful, fit and vain vampires.” However, Reginald is the lone outlier as far as good looks. He will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. The Season 2 finale of Reginald the Vampire aired on July 10th.

Resident Alien renewed for Season 4 at USA Network

USA Network has swooped in to save Resident Alien from cancellation. The series, which aired its first three seasons on Syfy, will head to another NBCUniversal network, USA, for its fourth. The series performs fairly well, especially by cable standards, drawing in an average of 3.3 million viewers per week. The issue? It’s not cheap to make, and Syfy often has little patience for expensive shows, regardless of how beloved they are. Just ask our good friends who made Krypton. Resident Alien is based on the Dark Horse Comics series by Peter Hogan and Stephen Parkhouse. Tudyk stars in the series alongside Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, and a colorful cast that brings the show’s small town to wacky life kind of like a less-spooky Twin Peaks.

The third season ended with Harry (Tudyk) in the custody of the bad guys, and another alien impersonating him back on Earth. Meanwhile, Sheriff Mike (Reynolds) has learned of the existence of aliens, completely causing his worldview to collapse around him. That was always the destination, but when a 12-episode season 3 order was cut to 8 at the last moment, it did cause a little chaos.

What is Reginald the Vampire about?

Reginald Andres (Jacob Batalon) finally got his life together – when he was turned into a vampire. While he doesn’t fit into the stereotypical expectations of what a vampire looks like – he’s not chiseled or classically handsome – Reginald has found his place amongst an unlikely cohort that includes the cool vampire who sired him, the former vampire chieftain turned unexpected ally (or is she?), and his co-worker/former girlfriend. A show with a lot of heart and just enough blood, Reginald the Vampire proves the undead life is just as complicated as life itself.

Reginald the Vampire is produced by Great Pacific Media Inc., Modern Story Company, December Films and Cineflix Studios and executive produced by Harley Peyton, Jeremiah Chechik, Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, Brett Burlock and Peter Emerson. The series is based on the book series by Johnny B. Truant.