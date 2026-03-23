Regular Show Revival Confirms It’s Going to Be Sticking Around for a While

Regular Show is coming back to Cartoon Network with a brand new revival series nine years after the original show came to an end, and it turns out that the new show is going to be sticking around for quite a while thanks to its confirmed episode count. Regular Show is part of a special era of Cartoon Network that really broke out in a whole new way in pop culture. The show was able to tell not only episodic adventures, but got to bring its run to a satisfying narrative conclusion as a result of that favor with the network.

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Regular Show: The Lost Tapes is a brand new revival series from original creator J.G. Quintel, and the first details have been revealed ahead of its return to Cartoon Network later this Spring. As reported by Advanced Television, it’s also been confirmed that the revival is currently slated for 44 episodes in total. It’s yet to be revealed how that’s going to be spread out across its release, but it’s a confirmation that fans are in for a long second wind for the franchise.

Courtesy of Cartoon Network

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes will be making its debut on with a half-hour special to kick it off. The revival will then be releasing on Hulu and HBO Max sometime later in the year for United States fans. The revival series will be running for 44 episodes, and is produced by Cartoon Network Studios with J.G. Quintel, Sean Szeles, and Sam Register serving as executive producers. Toby Jones serves as supervising director, Paula Spence serves as supervising art director, and Ryan Slater serves as producer.

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes will also feature a returning voice cast from the original series with J.G. Quintel, William Salyers, Sam Marin, Mark Hamill, Minty Lewis, Janie Haddad Tompkins and more confirmed thus far. “It’s been so much fun working with everyone on more Regular Show,” said Quintel . “We’re just making stuff for ourselves and trying to crack each other up. It reminds me a lot of the original run. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

What Is Regular Show’s New Revival About?

Courtesy of Cartoon Network

One of the concerns that both Regular Show fans and stars of the series had about the new revival was its potential to erase all of the work done with the finale, but it doesn’t seem to be the case at all. The title for the revival series teases that it’s going to return to Mordecai and Rigby’s days at the park with “lost” adventures not seen before, and that seems to be what’s teased by those at Cartoon Network too. Vanessa Brookman, Warner Bros. Discovery GM, International Kids, Animation, had this to say about the new show.

“With Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, JG Quintel and the team honour the original’s legacy while introducing something fresh,” Brookman’s statement reads. “We’re excited to bring Mordecai, Rigby and the gang back to audiences worldwide, while welcoming a new generation of fans.” So it seems like these new adventures are going to feel very much like old times. Thankfully, we’ll see more this Spring.

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HT – Advanced Television