Fans of Reno 911! got a major piece of good news as a Christmas present last year, when it was announced that Reno 911! was getting a revival series on the new Quibi streaming service. Now Quibi has dropped the first full trailer for the new Reno 911 - and it looks like the gang hasn't lost a step. As you can see in the trailer above, the new Reno 911 takes a look at how the Reno sheriffs are faring in the modern world of law enforcement. As you can expect, the show looks like it will do some wonderfully zany send-ups of some pretty hot-button topics of the day. Classic Reno...

Here is the previous announcement and details of Reno 911! season 7, from Quibi and Comedy Central Productions:

"Beloved comedy series RENO 911! is being greenlit for a new, seventh season by Quibi, it was announced today by Quibi and producing partner Comedy Central Productions. The ensemble comedy was created by and stars Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Thomas Lennon, all of whom are attached to write and star in the new season. Peter Principato of Artists First will executive produce the series along with Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg and Stacey Sher of Jersey Television. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

A critically acclaimed, hit series which ran for six seasons on Comedy Central, RENO 911! let viewers ride shotgun with the courageous men and women of the Reno Sheriff’s Department as they lay down the law and put their lives on the line. The RENO 911! camera doesn’t blink - and when the bullets start flying, the Reno Sheriff’s Department will be right behind you.

"RENO 911! holds a special place in our hearts, and it will be a delight to get the original cast back together for 're-boot goofin.’ Hopefully Nick Swardson can still roller skate," said Thomas Lennon, writer and star. "Quibi’s short format seems custom made for our show."

“We are very excited to partner with Ben, Kerri and Tom, three of the most gifted multi-hyphenates in comedy, to bring more of their iconic series RENO 911! to the world,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Comedy Central’s Co-Heads of Original Content. “Fans demanded this for a long time and Comedy Central Productions and Quibi are thrilled to help answer that kind of 911 call.”

"I couldn’t say it better than Sarah and Jonas, and I for one will sleep soundly knowing RENO 911! is back on the beat keeping our streets safe once again,” said Doug Herzog, Quibi."

As you can see in the trailer, the returning cast includes Dangle (Thomas Lennon), Williams (Niecy Nash), Junior (Robert Ben Garant), Wiegel (Kerri Kenney), Johnson (Wendi McLendon-Covey), Jones (Cedric Yarbrough), Declan (Ian Roberts), Kimball (Mary Birdsong), Rizzo (Joe Lo Truglio), and Garcia (Carlos Alazraqui). That's a pretty impressive pull!

Check out the poster for Reno 911's new season, arriving May 4th only on Quibi.

(Photo: Quibi)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.