Tony Khan Calls Hangman Burning Swerve Strickland's Home Down a "Signature AEW Moment"

For the last year, "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland have been in an intense feud that has only become more and more personal as its progressed. After Swerve broke into Hangman's home and endangered the lives of his wife and baby, it sent Hangman on a warpath, insistent on taking everything away from him. When he returned from his hiatus which was dubbed a "suspension," Swerve revealed the birth of Hangman's second child which only set the cowboy off. On this week's AEW Dynamite, Hangman lit Swerve's childhood home on fire and promised to defeat him at AEW All Out this weekend.

While speaking on the AEW All Out media call, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the feud and how they have become iconic rivals in such a short period of time. "Well, it was quite a moment in wrestling history. I'm glad you asked and it was something that from a production standpoint is a very challenging thing to do," Khan said. "But I think Hangman and the team he brought there with him to film that did a great job on it. And I have so much respect for Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page. I think they've both been excellent as the World Champion of this company and I think each of them has been a face, an ambassador, a leader in this company and they've also become iconic rivals. And I think when I think of Hangman, I'll think of Swerve and when I think of Swerve, I'll think of Hangman forever now.

I think we're all really proud of the Swerve versus Hangman rivalry. But at the same time, it makes sense to have this is an unsanctioned match, I think for AEW after all the things that have happened because, you know, as a company, we can't be responsible for what happens on Saturday. And this match, it is going to be insane. You've seen what Swerve and Hangman are capable of and putting them in a steel cage environment and not sanctioning it as a wrestling match ... [it] really is a fight."

Khan also dove into the unforgettable moment that will live on in AEW history and wrestling history for years and decades to come. "... Burning down the house I think will be one of the signature AEW moments and I thought it was a great wrestling moment as a fan and someone who loves wrestling, I thought it was incredible. Now, as a promoter and somebody who's responsible for these things that happen, it's absolutely crazy. And if we were in banking or accounting or consulting, this would not stand and you could not have something like this play out in your office. But in the world of professional wrestling, that's what makes this sport the greatest of them all."

AEW All Out goes down live on pay-per-view on Saturday, September 7.