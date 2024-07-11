AEW’s Darby Allin Seeks Revenge on the Elite After Surprising Return

Darby Allin has returned to All Elite Wrestling, and it appears the beloved star is ready to get revenge on the members of The Elite. Allin had gone on a bit of a hiatus earlier this year, following Sting’s retirement, and was planning to scale Mount Everest. An injury kept that dream from becoming a reality, but Allin was able to come back in May to take part in Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing. The young daredevil has been away since that match in May, but surprised fans with his return on Wednesday’s new edition of .

During the second half of Dynamite, Elite cameraman Brandon Cutler was seen backstage, with half of his face painted in the style of Darby Allin. Cutler was being attacked by Allin, who took away the camera to deliver a message to Jack Perry and the EVPs, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

“Jack Perry, what’s that s–t you say? ‘We all have to make sacrifices,’” Allin says into the camera. “Brandon just made his. Elite, you really thought this was over? Dynamite 250, we’re just getting started.”

Next Wednesday night is the 250th episode of AEW Dynamite, and it’s clear that Darby has big things planned for the special occasion. With Will Ospreay set to face MJF for the AEW International Championship. the episode has already got a pretty monumental feel to it, and Darby reigniting his feud with the Young Bucks and Jack Perry will certainly add to the excitement.

Given the timing of Allin’s latest AEW return, fans will probably start wondering if he will be taking part in this year’s Blood & Guts festivities. It’s already known that Blood & Guts will be taking place in Nashville, TN on July 24th, one week after Dynamite 250. The Elite will be taking part in the violent match and AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland is set to captain their opponents, Team AEW. Blood & Guts is the kind of match that caters to a guy like Allin, and he’s already got some real bad blood with the Elite, so it wouldn’t come as much of a shock if he announces next Wednesday that he is also joining Team AEW.

Over the last year or so, much of Darby Allin’s work in AEW was directly tied to Sting, Darby’s mentor and tag team partner, who was preparing to hang up his boots and retire from professional wrestling. He did so by defending the AEW Tag Team Championships alongside Darby at Revolution earlier this year. Now, Darby will once again have the opportunity to make a run on his own.