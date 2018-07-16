Christopher Lloyd Wants to Be on ‘Rick and Morty’

Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd would enjoy lending his voice to irreverent Adult Swim cartoon Rick and Morty, whose titular pairing are inspired by Lloyd’s kooky scientist-slash-inventor Doc Brown and Michael J. Fox’s Marty McFly.

“I don’t follow it closely, but I’ve seen a few episodes and I gotta tell you, I think it’s a lot of fun. I know it’s some kind of parody of Doc and Marty,” Lloyd told Phoenix New Times.

Asked if he’d ever want to make a guest voice on the show, Lloyd answered, “I’d like to, of course. I think it’s really fun.” Proposed he take on the role of Rick’s father, Lloyd chuckled, affirming “that’d be fun.”

“I think it’s a very positive film,” Lloyd said of the seminal 1985 Robert Zemeckis-directed classic that inspired two sequels, Rick and Morty, and entire generations of fans.

“A lot of people, especially at events, have told me Back to the Future helped them survive whatever issues they dealt with in their adolescence or before that. Back to the Future helped lift their spirits and be more optimistic. I think that’s a big thing and I’m so glad to be a part of something that helped people cope and get through their hardships.”

Lloyd maintains a willingness to return to the Back to the Future franchise should its original creative team, Zemeckis and screenwriter Bob Gale, deliver “the right idea that extends the story and does it as well as the first three.”

In May, co-creator Justin Roiland, who voices both Rick and Morty, announced the fan-favorite series was renewed for 70 more episodes, extending its life for years to come. He later told Polygon the animated series is through with large in-between-season gaps.

“We’re super excited that, for the first time ever, we’re locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security,” Roiland said. “[Co-creator Dan] Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer’s room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster. We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.”