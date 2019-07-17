Rick and Morty Creators Are Very Sincere About Kanye Offer

It’s been a big day for Rick and Morty fans, who learned there won’t be a huge gap between seasons four and five as well as some exciting upcoming cameos. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland gave an update on the rumored Kanye West episode. A couple of months ago, it was revealed that the creators of the hit animated series offered up an episode to Kanye, who is a big fan of the show.

“Did anything come from that offer to turn over an episode to Kanye?,” EW asked.

“We’re trying to schedule something. It’s not going to be for this batch coming up. But we love the idea of doing something with him. It’s just a discussion of what exactly that is, and then sitting down and talking with him. He had to reschedule, and then we had to reschedule. We need to sit down and chat about it. But it’s a very sincere and legitimate offer when we threw that out,” Roiland replied.

Back in May, the creators spoke about giving Kanye an episode during the WarnerMedia upfronts:

“We f**king love Kanye, man. He’s a kindred spirit… If that guy had the support to do all the ideas he has in his head, it would be Elon Musk 2.0,” Roiland shared.

Dan Harmon was the one who made the official offer to Kanye, saying: “I’m giving him an episode, I’m making it official. We have 70, he can have one. Kanye, you can have an episode.”

In addition to teasing the possibility of working with Kanye, the creators also promised less of a hiatus between the next seasons.

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” Harmon explained. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule. Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, ‘These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?’ And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late.”

Rick and Morty will return to Adult Swim in November.