‘Rick And Morty’ Creator Explains A Fan-Favorite Joke By Selling A Nintendo 3DS

Rick And Morty never needs to worry about going short on jokes. Thanks to co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the adult comedy has enough comedy to go around. Episodes like "Total Rickall" have helped brand the show's go-to humor, and it seems one obscure joke has finally been explained.

All it took was Roiland selling a Nintendo 3DS to do it, apparently.

To give a bit of context, fans will need to revisit "Total Rickall". The episode is a fan-favorite of Rick And Morty, and its flashback-friendly plot sees Rick do something strange. The older man decides to buy a ton of limited-edition Legend of Zelda Nintendo 3DS consoles to sell later at a profit to collectors. The move made Rick into a bit of a crazed scalper, and gamers love-hated the joke since that kind of hoarding does happen in real life.

This, you see, Roiland knows very well. That is because the writer just revealed that Rick And Morty joke was born because he planned to unload those exclusive consoles like Rick did.

The explanation comes after Roiland put up one of his limited-edition Legend of Zelda consoles for sale. The Nintendo 3DS is being sold on Witchsy and comes complete with a hand-drawn Rick And Morty doodle. As a report from Vice explains, the pricey sale mirrors what Rick planned to do.

"All the stuff Rick says in that scene in the episode was actually true. My plan was to sell them off here and there over the years but I just had so many that I still have them," Roiland explains to Witchsy co-founder Kate Dwyer.

"It's also important to know that I felt bad after I bought them all so I went and purchased 15 2DS systems and a bunch of games and donated them to the children's hospital of Los Angeles. I became part of the problem that day. I became a scalper. CHA-CHING."

So, there you have it. When it comes to this infamous joke, Rick And Morty took the material straight from Roiland's own exploits. What began as a cash-grab scheme turned into a guilt-driven gag, and there's still no word on how this publicity has gouged prices on these collectable Nintendo 3DS consoles.

Would you pay up for this super special Nintendo 3DS? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!