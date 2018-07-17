‘Rick and Morty’: Mr. Poopybutthole Remembers the Good Times in New Video

While fans await the return of Rick and Morty for its fourth season, Adult Swim has released a new short video of fan-favorite Mr. Poopybutthole looking back fondly on the happy time he spent with the Smith family.

The video, which appears to be an Adult Swim bumper, shows Mr. Poopybutthole sitting on a rock playing his accordion while thinking about the Smiths – Beth, Morty, Rick, Summer, and even Jerry.

Take a look below:

Remember the happier times. pic.twitter.com/0BIvT1LkEP — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) July 11, 2018

Mr. Poopybutthole is the caring, happy family friend of the Smith family who was introduced in the episode “Total Rickall.” In the episode, Beth mistook Mr. Puppybutthole for one of the many psychic parasites who had infested the Smith home because she didn’t have any bad memories about him. She took one of Rick’s laser guns and shot Mr. Poopybutthole, severely injuring him. Since then, Mr. Poopybutthole has been shown working through physical therapy and trying to return to his life and cope with his injury even though he no longer wants to see the Smiths.

After a long wait for word of a new season, Adult Swim put in an order for 70 new episodes of Rick and Morty. According to series co-creator Justin Roiland, that big episode order should put an end to long delays between season of the show.

“We’re super excited that, for the first time ever, we’re locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security,” Roiland shared with Polygon. “[Co-creator Dan] Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer’s room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster. We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.”

“It’s exciting, it’s a little surreal,” Roiland said. “Even just being in the writer’s room for half the day every day this week, the ideas are … it’s going to be great.”

The first three seasons of Rick and Morty are now available on DVD. Production on the fourth season is underway. Adult Swim has not announced a premiere date.