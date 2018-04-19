‘Rick and Morty’ Fans Don’t Know How to Feel About the Recent Cameo in ‘My Little Pony’

Over the past few years, Rick and Morty have gone on a wide array of inter-dimensional travels — and their newest one as sparked quite a reaction.
Reddit user Roxopenguim recently spotted a blink-and-you’ll-miss it cameo from the cartoon duo in a completely unexpected place — the most recent episode of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. During last week’s “Grannies Gone Wild”, pony versions of both Rick and Morty Sanchez could be seen waiting in line for a roller coaster. You can check out a screenshot of it below.
Videos by ComicBook.com
While the Rick and Morty cameo might not immediately catch the eye of every My Little Pony viewer, it certainly has earned a pretty passionate response in the days since. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.
@3dsmaster7173Comment
from discussion just… why? (Taken from the new My Little Pony episode).
@Witch_Taunter
D-DON’T YOU GET IT MORTY? NOW WE’RE *hic* CANON! WE’RE CANON MORTY! *urp* NOW THEY HAVE AN EXCUSE TO DRAW US AS PONIES! PONY RICK AND MORTY EVERYWHERE, AND IT’S JUSTIFIED! WE R-R-REALLY FUCKED OURSELVES THIS TIME! pic.twitter.com/yqFOU0ahNH— WitchTaunter (@Witch_Taunter) April 14, 2018
@spanglemix
There’s an actual….rick and morty cameo in my little pony friendship is magic pic.twitter.com/QL2wWOTW8G— spencer! (@spanglemix) April 14, 2018
@furrynoy96Comment
from discussion just… why? (Taken from the new My Little Pony episode).
@sonia_hawkss
Guys are never allowed to complain about girls being “too emotional” ever again, Fanboys are genuinely pissed that Rick and Morty ponies Appeared in a my little pony episode for a split second ?— Sonia Hawks (@sonia_hawkss) April 18, 2018
@RealGianathComment
from discussion just… why? (Taken from the new My Little Pony episode).
@QuietandFalling
ive already grown numb to rick and morty in my little pony. i feel nothing when i see it. its just a thing that exists— morgan : ) (@QuietandFalling) April 14, 2018
@Dan-bot000Comment
from discussion just… why? (Taken from the new My Little Pony episode).
@SophieAScruggs
Everyone os talking about the Rick and Morty cameo, meanwhile…. pic.twitter.com/Os6OB8YmDr— Sophie Scruggs (@SophieAScruggs) April 14, 2018