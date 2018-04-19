TV Shows

‘Rick and Morty’ Fans Don’t Know How to Feel About the Recent Cameo in ‘My Little Pony’

Over the past few years, Rick and Morty have gone on a wide array of inter-dimensional travels — and their newest one as sparked quite a reaction.

Reddit user Roxopenguim recently spotted a blink-and-you’ll-miss it cameo from the cartoon duo in a completely unexpected place — the most recent episode of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. During last week’s “Grannies Gone Wild”, pony versions of both Rick and Morty Sanchez could be seen waiting in line for a roller coaster. You can check out a screenshot of it below.

just… why? (Taken from the new My Little Pony episode) from r/rickandmorty

While the Rick and Morty cameo might not immediately catch the eye of every My Little Pony viewer, it certainly has earned a pretty passionate response in the days since. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

