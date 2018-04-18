‘Rick and Morty’ Made a Cameo in a Recent Episode of ‘My Little Pony’

Over the past few years, Rick and Morty have gone on a wide array of inter-dimensional travels — but their newest one might be the most surprising yet.

Reddit user Roxopenguim recently spotted a blink-and-you’ll-miss it cameo from the cartoon duo in a completely unexpected place — the most recent episode of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. During last week’s “Grannies Gone Wild”, pony versions of both Rick and Morty Sanchez could be seen waiting in line for a roller coaster. You can check out a screenshot of it below.

While the Rick and Morty cameo might not immediately catch the eye of every My Little Pony viewer, it certainly has earned a pretty passionate response in the days since. But it’s hard to deny that the ponies do look like pretty accurate adaptations of the Rick and Morty character designs, and that the unofficial cameo feels like just enough of a tease during the wait for the show’s next season.

After Rick and Morty‘s third season made a surprising impact on the pop culture landscape, some have been eagerly wondering when new episodes would premiere. Previous reports made it sound like a fourth season hadn’t been ordered yet, and it sounds like the reason behind that is actually pretty multi-layered.

“The reason why we we’re not working on Rick and Morty right now ain’t because I figured out that I don’t need to impress you.” co-creator Dan Harmon joked during a recent podcast appearance. “It’s a little something called contract negotiations, and it’s gotten complicated this time around.”

In the meantime, Rick and Morty fans can express their love for the show through physical copies of season three, an upcoming virtual reality game, and quite a lot of new merchandise.

What do you think of Rick and Morty‘s latest world-hopping cameo? Does it help the wait for season four? Let us know what you think in the comments below.