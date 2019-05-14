The Rick and Morty Portal Gun Tabletop Light Can Also Be Wall-Mounted

Rick and Morty can use their portal gun to travel anywhere in the galaxy or even to any alternate universe. The options are infinite, but they’ve decided to visit your house in this reality for some reason. They could emerge from any tabletop or wall in your home – the choice is yours.

Indeed, Paladone’s Rick and Morty Portal Gun light can be placed on a table like a lamp or mounted on a wall like a sconce to bathe a room in a greenish glow. It can also be powered by USB or 3 AAA batteries, so there’s no wiring required. You can pre-order one right here for $39.99 with shipping slated for July.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking of Rick and Morty, everyone owns a Plumbus, but do you know if your Plumbus is genuine? Plumbus forgery is rampant, and the knock-offs don’t provide all of the functionality of a true Plumbus. They might even be dangerous – seriously, people have been killed. Don’t worry though, this baby is made of pure dingle-bop and schleem. Accept no substitutes!

An officially licensed Rick and Morty Plumbus can be ordered right here for only $24.99. How they can build a product that does so much and offer it so cheaply is truly amazing.

Finally, Rick and Morty fans have two new, Adult Swim-official drinkware options, and one of them just happens to be a questionable-looking Plumbus!

That’s right folks – the Pickle Rick stein is available to pre-order here for $18.99 with free shipping slated for August, and the Plumbus mug is available here for $20.99 with free shipping slated for June. Quantities are limited on these, so reserve one while you can. You should also think twice about bringing the Plumbus version to work for obvious reasons.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.