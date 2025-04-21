Darth Maul Star Teases What Star Wars Fans Can Expect From New Disney+ Series

Play video

Sam Witwer reveals some of the things planned for Darth Maul ahead of the villain’s upcoming Star Wars series on Disney+. The legacy of Star Wars animated series on Disney+ continues with Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord. As the title indicates, it will put the focus on the fan-favorite Darth Maul to show what he has been up to since the Empire wrestled control over the galaxy. Darth Maul’s popularity means all eyes will be on the animated series, as fans learn more about his unexplored history. Witwer addresses what some of those plans might consist of.

ComicBook spoke to Darth Maul voice actor Sam Witwer at Star Wars Celebration Japan. Witwer was asked how he brings depth and humanity to a character like Maul. “Definitely putting yourself in his shoes, because our show does that… his metal shoes,” Witwer joked. “But it’s all about opinions, it’s all about perspectives, because the show that I’ve now been working on a year, asks a lot of questions. For example, Maul knew that Palpatine was going to bring about some form of new order, some Empire. Now that it’s here, is this what Maul expected? The color just sucked out of the universe? How does he feel about that? How does Maul feel? What is his perspective about the Jedi Knights now that they’re all gone, and he hasn’t seen or heard of any of them, and Kenobi is likely dead?”

Witwer then talked about the plot point in Maul – Shadow Lord regarding Maul having his own apprentice. “How does Maul train an apprentice?” he asked. “Not how do the Sith do it, not how Palpatine does it, how does Maul do it? Because he has a very unique perspective on those things. And so we get to explore a lot of interesting things and we get to go and do some things that I’ve always wanted to do with the character, but Dave [Filoni] always said, ‘Cool idea but we can’t. This is not his show.’ He said this a few times during our times working together. Little did I know he was planning that in the future Maul would have his own show, so that we could take a little bit more time and do some stuff that I’ve thought about for a long time.”

A sizzle reel trailer for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord shown at Star Wars Celebration Japan revealed that the animated series takes place between The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. One fight sequence in particular should be of interest to Star Wars fans. Footage depicted Maul fighting the ex-Inquisitor Marrok, who says, “So it’s true. You live.” The series was announced to debut in 2026 on Disney+.

While Darth Maul got his start in live-action in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, his character was fleshed out in several Star Wars animated series. Characters that were featured in animated series like Ahsoka, Grand Admiral Thrawn, Cad Bane, and Bo-Katan Kryze have transitioned from the animated canvas to live-action series. The legacy of Star Wars animation continues with Maul – Shadow Lord, Young Jedi Adventures, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, Star Wars: Visions, and the recently concluded Bad Batch.

