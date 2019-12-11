Morty Gets Bitten by a Space Snake in Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 5 Preview

After the soul-bonding, dragon-centric “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty” this past weekend, Rick and Morty is returning for the fifth episode of its fourth season on Sunday. The new episode of the popular animated series is called “Rattlestar Ricklactica,” and it takes things back to the comforts of space, where Rick and Morty are much more used to spending their time. Unfortunately, not everything goes well for the duo, as Morty’s inability to pay attention and listen to his grandfather cause him to sustain a strange injury.

In the preview for the new episode, which was released by Adult Swim on Twitter this week, Rick begins repairs on his ship in the middle of space when Morty exits the spacecraft to take a look around. Not heeding Rick’s warnings, Morty stays out in space and is bitten in the leg by a space snake. It’s as ridiculous as it sounds. Take a look in the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Get back in the car, Morty! New #RickandMorty this Sunday at 11:30pm on @adultswim pic.twitter.com/jpNWnGDt06 — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) December 10, 2019

While the episode looks like it will be just as hilarious and exciting as fans are accustomed to, it does represent a bittersweet turning of the page. Sunday’s new episode will likely be the final episode released for a while. Season 4 is 10 episodes long, but they are being split into two half seasons, each consisting of five episodes. Unless there’s a surprise on the way, there won’t be another episode of Rick and Morty until 2020.

Fortunately, there will be no shortage of Rick and Morty in the long term. The series had been renewed by Adult Swim for an unprecedented 70 episodes ahead of Season 4, taking it through at least 10 seasons.

“It’s very exciting for [creators] Dan [Harmon] and Justin [Roiland] to know that they’re going to be able to live in this world for such a long time,” star Spencer Grammer told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. “A lot of storylines that they would just throw away because they didn’t know they’d have them, they’ve been able to find more use of things, kind of help the characters develop a little more slowly over time and also possibly have more standalone episodes as well. It’s really exciting to get that many episodes ordered. It’s fantastic. It makes it really fun to know that I’ll be able to play this character for at least seven more years.”

Are you looking forward to the new episode of Rick and Morty? Let us know in the comments!