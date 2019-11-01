New Rick and Morty Season 4 Image Teases Conflict Over Jerry’s Return

After a long and tumultuous two year wait, Rick and Morty is finally making its highly-anticipated return to Adult Swim. Season 4 of the beloved animated series is arriving next weekend and fans couldn’t be more excited to see what new adventures await Rick Sanchez and his grandson. This final week of waiting may be the hardest of them all, but Adult Swim is beefing up the advertising and reveals to keep the hype train moving.

On Friday afternoon, a brand new image from Rick and Morty Season 4 was released on IGN, and it teases a pretty substantial conflict between Rick and Jerry. It looks like Jerry is back together with Beth and doing his best to take control of his house from Rick. There are no details about what’s going on in the photo, other than the fact that it takes place in the first episode of Season 4, “Edge of ToMorty: Rick Die Rickpeat.”

It’s also worth noting that Rick isn’t wearing his classic white lab coat in the new photo, though it remains to be seen exactly why he changed up his look. You can check out the new photo below!

Season 4 of Rick and Morty will be ten episodes in length, split up into two parts with five episodes each. The first five will air this year while the second half will arrive sometime in 2020.

Earlier this year, Rick and Morty co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon confirmed the length of the new season, and that there was already work being done on Season 5.

“This new season will be 10,” Roiland said. “We’re rolling right into the next batch. The plan has always been to get them out quicker.”

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” added Harmon. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule. Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, ‘These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?’ And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late.”

Rick and Morty Season 4 premieres on November 10th at 11:30 pm ET.