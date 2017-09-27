‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Might Have More Episodes

The long-awaited third season of Rick and Morty was originally supposed to run for 14 episodes, but Dan Harmon recently took some blame for the slate being shortened.

With the season finale set to air this weekend, Dan Harmon spoke about his plans for Season Four and how he hopes to earn more episodes. The Rick and Morty co-creator spoke with EW when he was asked if 10 episodes was the most his team could produce while maintaining the quality fans have come to expect.

“I don’t think so, but you shouldn’t trust me, because I mostly blame myself for doing 10 instead of 14,” said Harmon. “I’m still learning how to do the show efficiently while catering to the perfectionist in all of us.”

But even though he’s hopeful, Harmon also understands that he doesn’t have the best track record to make those kinds of promises.

“I would like to think I’ve learned enough from my mistakes in season 3 that we could definitely do 14 now, but then I have to say, ‘Yeah but you’re the guy who says we can do 14 who turned out to be wrong so we’re not listening to you now.’

“The nice healthy way to approach this is I want to prove it with the first 10 of season 4 — prove it to ourselves, to production, to the network — that it’s so easy that we’ll earn additional episodes,” Harmon said. “Because I never got this far [working on NBC’s] Community.”

Though Harmon eventually came back to finish Community, his time was marred with production issues and conflicts with cast member Chevy Chase.

Though Rick and Morty hasn’t had similar drama surrounding the series, the show suffered a lengthy delay between the second and third seasons and even had to take a week off in the middle of latest slate of episodes.

“I fell apart in season 3 of Community and got fired in season 4,” Harmon said. “Now I’m about to do season 4 of Rick and Morty and want to prove that I’ve grown.”

Fans are hopeful Harmon and the rest of the crew can execute a fourth season without issues, but Harmon himself has spoken at length about humanity’s flaws and inability to grow. Will those same issues plague Rick and Morty?

The show’s season finale airs this Sunday on Adult Swim.