Rick And Morty Season 8 Shares New Lore-Building Opening For Episode 2

Rick And Morty’s eighth season started with a bang as the season premiere saw Morty and Summer trapped in a “Matrix-like” environment thanks to stealing their grandpa’s phone charger. While the episode to kick off season eight was one with plenty of laughs, it appears as though the second episode is planning to bring back Beth Smith’s doppelganger once again. Adult Swim might have previously shared a brief preview for the next installment, the Cartoon Network programming block has gone one better and released the full two-minute intro for Rick And Morty’s next episode.

The next episode is titled “Valkyrick” and will air on Sunday, June 1st at midnight. Not only is Space Beth making a comeback but it appears as though the Gromflomites will be returning as well. The alien bug race has had a major part in Rick And Morty since the very start of the series, routinely causing some major headaches for Rick Sanchez. In “Valkyrick,” it appears as though Space Beth will be undergoing an assassination mission to take out the Gromflomite queen. Rather than waiting for any sort of plan, the Beth of the stars immediately flies into action but gets more than she bargained for.

The Question of Space Beth

One of the biggest questions surrounding both Beth and her doppelganger is which Beth Smith is the real Beth Smith. Space Beth first appeared in Rick And Morty’s season four finale, “Star Mort Rickturn of The Jerri,” introduced as a Beth who was far closer to her father in the technological awareness department. Ever since, Space Beth has been a regular part of the cast, appearing throughout the subsequent episodes and even having a fling with Beth herself. To this day, many wonder which Beth might be the real deal and perhaps that question will finally be answered in season eight.

Rick And Morty’s eighth season will house ten episodes in total. While there might not be previews for future installments, Adult Swim had previously released episode titles to give fans a glimpse at the animated series’ future. Here are the current episode titles for season eight.

Summer of All Fears

Valkyrick

The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly

The Last Temptation of Jerry

Cryo Mort a Ricker

The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button

Ricker Than Fiction

Nomortland

Morty Daddy

Hot Rick

As of the writing of this article, Rick And Morty has been renewed all the way up until season twelve, meaning that the Smith family isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. While Justin Roiland might have departed the series, his voices have since been recast and co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder are sticking with the Adult Swim series.

Want to see what the future holds for Adult Swim's biggest original series? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Rick And Morty and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.