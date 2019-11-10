What Time Does the Rick and Morty Season 4 Premiere Start?

Rick and Morty Season 4 is just a few short hours away after what feels like an eternity between seasons. But, you’re probably wondering when the fun gets started later tonight. Rick and Morty kicks off that fourth season on Adult Swim at 11:30 ET/10:30 CT, and then 11:30 PT tonight. It’s been a long time coming and the network is ready to roll with “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat.” The premiere is ready to see the duo on one of the most action-packed adventures in the show’s history. (You can read our review of the first episode here if you just can’t wait any longer!) People have been looking forward to the imminent return of the series for a long time and this five-episode stretch should scratch some of the itch that has developed during the long layover. This is so much anticipation for one of the most beloved shows in animation right now. But, this season proves to move the series forward after starting to flesh out the backstory that has skittered below the surface over the course of Rick and Morty.

For a series that has a lot of fans, it has endured delays, infrequent scheduling, and general confusion. The downright obtuse comments from the creators and the network have only added to the frustration from the fans. Each season has included some real gems and then a crushing wait for the next batch of episodes comes like a bucket of cold water. Both producers have come forward this year to calm the fanbase going into the next batch of episodes. Things are about to get back on track because of a huge order of episodes from Adult Swim.

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” Harmon explained to Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule.”

Harmon also included, “Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, ‘These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?’ And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late.”