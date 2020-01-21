Rick and Morty Pringles Super Bowl Commercial Teaser Released

In just two weeks’ time, Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty will be taking over TV screens during the biggest sporting event of the year. Adult Swim has partnered with Pringles to create a new flavor of chip based on the Pickle Rick character from the hit animated series, Rick and Morty. In addition to the new flavor, Pringles will be releasing a commercial featuring the characters that was animated by the team at Adult Swim. The ad will air during the second quarter of the Super Bowl on February 2nd, but Rick and Morty is giving everyone a preview right now.

The class prepares for their Big Game takeover. @Pringles [ad] pic.twitter.com/wmbZAbmrJ2 — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) January 21, 2020

On Tuesday morning, the Rick and Morty Twitter account shared a short video preview of the Super Bowl commercial, which features a robotic Morty explaining Pringles flavors to an entire classroom of Mortys. It’s hard to tell exactly where this whole thing is going, but fans of the series are certainly looking forward to seeing the end result in a couple of weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pringles has confirmed that the Pickle Rick flavor of the chip will be available in stores in time for the big game, though a firm release date has yet to be announced.

“We want to do something completely new for the brand for the 2020 Big Game and are thrilled to be partnering with Adult Swim and Rick and Morty, a show which continues to grow in popularity year after year and enjoys a cult fan following,” said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. “We hope the new special edition Pickle Rick flavor will be a hit with the show’s fans.”

“We’re very thoughtful about who we partner with around Rick and Morty and we couldn’t be more pleased with our new relationship with Pringles,” said Jill King, senior vice president, marketing and partnerships, Adult Swim. “Not only are the Rick and Morty show creators making a hilarious spot for the Big Game, we’re extending this partnership in really exciting ways, all year long. Rick and Morty fans are going to be given amazing new opportunities to illustrate their love for this iconic show, thanks to Pringles.”

Are you looking forward to checking out the Pickle Rick Pringles? Let us know in the comments!