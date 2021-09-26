Rick Astley Breaks Silence on Ted Lasso Rick Roll

The latest episode of Ted Lasso dropped on Apple TV+ on Friday morning, making “No Weddings and a Funeral” the show’s first to air since winning multiple Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series. The episode was an emotional one, and it’s been a hot topic on social media these last couple of days with fans and actors alike sharing their reactions. The episode also featured some fun nods to the Rick Astley song “Never Gonna Give You Up,” which played multiple times throughout “No Weddings and a Funeral.” Warning: Ted Lasso Spoiler Ahead! Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) attends her father’s funeral and when she’s unable to find the right words during the eulogy, she ends up singing the Astley classic and the whole crowd eventually joins in. Turns out, Astley is a big fan of the show, so he took to Twitter to share his reaction to the funeral scene.

“So, it’s taken me a little while to process what I think about the latest episode of ‘Ted Lasso.’ I’m a massive fan of the show, and I was just completely blown away with what they did with that song,” Astley shared. “I have to say, to Hannah Waddingham – Emmy award-winning Hannah Waddingham – you did an amazing, incredible job.” Waddingham replied in the comments, “DM’d you. Not going to embarrassingly fangirl in public!!😂🙈😂 #eveningmade” You can watch the full video in the post below:

DM’d you. Not going to embarrassingly fangirl in public!!😂🙈😂 #eveningmade — Hannah Waddingham. (@hanwaddingham) September 26, 2021

Ted Lasso follows the titular character, played by Jason Sudeikis, an American college football coach who is recruited to coach an English Premier League team, AFC Richmond, despite having no experience with soccer. The show’s Executive Producer, Brendan Hunt, who also plays Coach Beard, recently spoke to ComicBook.com about the show’s future plans.

“We’ve always seen it as a three-season situation. We still have a three-season story arc in mind, but the thing we weren’t prepared for when we were thinking three seasons, was the degree to which people would take to the show,” Hunt told ComicBook’s Patrick Cavanaugh earlier this month. “So, perhaps that intention will be challenged a little bit, but that’s where our head is at right now.”

