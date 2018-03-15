‘Riverdale’: 7 Questions Raised by “There Will Be Blood”

Tonight’s episode of Riverdale was eventful with major reveals for nearly every main character of the series. However, despite all the twists, turns, and surprises for every bit of new information fans were introduced to this episode new questions popped up.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Riverdale, “There Will Be Blood”, below.

In tonight’s episode we discovered that the late Clifford Blossom was himself a twin and that, somehow, there was a secret will. We also found out that the Lodges are planning to build a for-profit prison in Riverdale, Hal Cooper wants a divorce from Alice, and that Chic is definitively not who he seems to be. We also got our first look at Polly’s twins, Juniper and Dagwood, and saw Archie go even deeper into the Lodge family. But for each of those things, there’s a lot more to the story and we’ve come up with seven burning questions that “There Will Be Blood” has us asking.

What is Chic Cooper up to?

Tonight Chic expressed no interest in the blood test that would confirm his identity and give him his share of the Blossom family fortune leading Betty to go to extraordinary measures to get a blood sample — she took dental floss out of his trash — to find out why. We also saw Chic be generally creepy about Polly and her twins to the point that she ended up leaving Riverdale for San Francisco, an event Chic celebrated by cutting Polly out of the picture — literally.

While the blood test seems to confirm that Chic isn’t really the long-lost Cooper son tonight’s episode made us ask what this potential imposter is really up to when it comes to Alice and Betty’s lives.

What is Archie’s end game?

Archie seems to do a lot of going back and forth when it comes to the Lodges. Fist he was all in, then he was spying on them, then he was back in again, then he was — you get the point. Tonight’s episode was no different with Archie still questioning the Lodges motives, especially as they pertained to his father, Fred. By the episode’s end, Fred himself had concerns about the Lodges plans and was no longer on their side. You’d think that would make Archie happy, but instead? Archie doubled down on his commitment to the Lodges, this time complete with a blood oath.

So what is Archie’s end game? Is he playing a long game to take down the Lodges or is he just really bad at sticking to a decision and honestly has no idea what he’s doing himself?

Is Fred still running for mayor?

During the episode, the Lodges convince Fred Andrews to run for mayor of Riverdale. However, when Fred has his falling out with the Lodges, Hermione decided to run for mayor herself. Yet, at the end of the episode we see Fred opening up the box of buttons advertising his mayoral campaign and he seems pretty pleased by them. It makes us wonder if Fred is actually still going to run for mayor, putting his good name against Hermione Lodges… slightly less good one.

What ARE the Lodges up to?

In tonight’s episode the Lodges plan for Riverdale was finally revealed: they want to open and operate a for-profit prison where Southside High School used to stand. But while that’s likely not to be the good people of Riverdale’s favorite idea ever, it’s also not that surprising, shocking, horrifying or “diabolically insane” as Betty says it is. So what are the Lodges really up to? Whatever the real end goal of that prison is, we’re almost willing to bet money that it somehow involves locking up the Serpents.

Claudius?

It was a shocking moment. While Clifford Blossom’s will was being read, it seemed for a moment like Clifford Blossom walked right in. Instead it turned out to be his long-lost twin brother, Claudius.

We’re soon given a whirlwind explanation of who he is. Claudius was the heir apparent to the Blossom family business, but Clifford threatened his life when they were teens causing Claudius to run away and join the Merchant Marines. Somehow, he was miraculously contacted and came back just in time for the reading of the will. However, also quickly find out that he’s just as a dark-hearted as his brother was as it’s clear he has ulterior motives. Has Claudius and Penelope been in cahoots this whole time?

What’s up with Principal Weatherbee?

When Jughead found out what the Lodges have planned for Riverdale, he wrote an article for the only newspaper left in town that the Lodges don’t control — the Blue and Gold. Considering that the publication has published major stories before it seemed like a good fit, but Principal Weatherbee refused to print the piece about the Lodges, claiming it would be wrong as Veronica is a student there.

But was that the real reason? As we saw when Southside High was shut down, Weatherbee has had some dealings with the Lodges. It makes us wonder if he’s still in bed with them and, if so, how deeply.

Did Penelope know about the will in advance?

Clifford Blossom’s secret will took everyone by surprise, yet Penelope Blossom didn’t seem very shocked. She also didn’t seem overly surprised by Claudius Blossom’s sudden appearance or that Cheryl was inheriting the lion’s share of the fortune. Considering that Penelope has been shown as manipulative and secretive since the moment we first were introduced to her, we can’t help but wonder if Penelope knew in advance about the will and what lengths she want to to set things up so that she might end up inheriting everything in the end.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

