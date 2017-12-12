‘Riverdale’: Madchen Amick on the Possibility of an Alice and F.P. Relationship

Last week on Riverdale, fans were surprised to see Alice Cooper get more than a little flirty with F.P. Jones once he was released from prison leading many to wonder if a relationship between the two was on the horizon. And if Mädchen Amick has her way, it just might happen.

The actress recently told TooFab that she personally wouldn’t mind seeing Alice Cooper hook up with Skeet Ulrich’s F.P. in part because it means she’d get to work more with Ulrich.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He’s just a lovely, distinguished, wonderful actor, who seems to be getting better looking with age,” Amick said. “He’s very handsome and I just love having scenes with really talented actors. We also haven’t seen too much of Alice and F.P.’s characters together and I just love getting in and getting to play with other great actors so I’m really looking forward to a lot of really good stuff between us in the future.”

Some of that “really good stuff” may well include digging into Mama Cooper’s past. We already know that Alice is far more interesting than her well-dressed and put together exterior would have you believe. The reveal last season about the son she gave up for adoption as a teen turned out to be only the tip of the iceberg. Since then we’ve learned not only about her Serpent ties, but about her criminal record, too. Could some of those old secrets be coming to light? After all, F.P. once told her that “snakes don’t shed their skin so easily,” and even Amick agrees that the flirty dialogue at Pop’s last episode could have been foreshadowing.

“I think that it could definitely be foreshadowing something, but I think really more than anything, it’s speaking to their past which will slowly be revealed as we go,” Amick said. “They have a lot of history together both being Serpents and they both may have deeper ties that we will see in future episodes.”

One of those ties could be that secret son, Chic. Earlier this year it was announced that Hart Denton would be joining the Riverdale cast as Alice’s long-lost son and while there are a lot of fan theories about Chic — including that he’s Alice’s son with F.P., a secret that could even further complicate Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) relationship with Jughead (Cole Sprouse) — anything is possible, as Reinhart has said in the past.

“A lot of them make sense completely,” Reinhart said. “I hate to just completely shut down these theories, because, I don’t know. I’m not the executive producer or writer of the show, but it is interesting to see the theories.”

Riverdale‘s midseason finale airs this Wednesday at 8/7c on The CW.