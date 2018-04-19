‘Riverdale’ Recap With Spoilers: “A Night to Remember”

Kevin meets with Jughead, asking him to film the behind-the-scenes documentary for the school production of Carrie. Jughead accepts.

All of the kids get ready for school while singing “In”.

Fred suggests that Andrews Construction help build the sets for the musical. Archie likes that idea. Fred offers to drive Archie to school, but he tells him no, and gets in his car.

The students run into the school theater and rehearse the rest of “In”. Kevin then welcomes the cast to rehearsal.

The cast introduces themselves and the parts they’re playing. Alice arrives and reveals that she’s playing Carrie’s mom. Chuck Clayton arrives late to rehearsal.

Jughead interviews Chuck for the documentary. He explains that he’s trying to reform his image by being part of the musical.

Archie and Betty talk about how they need to put aside their personal grievances for the sake of the musical.

Kevin tries to begin rehearsal, but Cheryl stops and calls out the rest of the cast for doubting her ability to play the part. She begins singing “Carrie”. The cast applauds her performance, but as she walks away, a sandbag from the scaffolding falls and almost hits her in the face.

Jughead interviews Kevin, who reveals that he found a ransom note from the Black Hood that asks for Cheryl to be recast in the role. Kevin asks Jughead to keep it a secret.

Betty, Archie, Veronica, Chuck, and the rest of the ensemble perform “Do Me a Favor”.

Veronica and Archie kiss in the hallway. Archie asks Veronica if he can keep the car in the Pembrooke, so that Fred doesn’t find out. Veronica agrees.

Hermione and Hiram talk about whether or not they think Fred has a chance in the mayoral race. Hiram argues that Fred won’t stand a chance if he and Archie are kept further apart.

Jughead shows Betty the note that Kevin got. Betty argues that there’s no telling if the Black Hood actually sent it, or some other impersonator.

Betty meets with Ethel, and tries to get her to admit that she’s jealous of Cheryl getting the role. Ethel notices that Jughead is videotaping their conversation, and swears that she wouldn’t have harmed Cheryl over the role.

Alice meets FP at Pop’s. She tries to flirt with FP, but he brushes her off. Alice gets offended and leaves.

Kevin directs a scene between Cheryl and Josie. The two of them begin to sing “Unsuspecting Hearts”, but Cheryl stops it. She asks Josie to forgive her for how she treated her in the past, and the two of them continue singing.

Hiram asks Veronica about Archie’s car being in the garage. She explains why and leaves. Hiram tells Hermione that he just got an idea.

Veronica sings “The World According to Chris”. Kevin congratulates her on her performance, but Betty argues that it was easy for Veronica, because she’s just as mean as Chris is.

Later, Archie asks Betty why she was being so mean to Veronica. Betty asks Archie to explain what’s going on with Veronica, but Archie says it’s not easy to, and that Betty should forgive her anyway.

Archie and Betty get called to the stage, where they sing “You Shine”.

After rehearsal, Betty approaches Veronica. Veronica apologizes for how she’s been acting. They sing “You Shine” and hug.

Hiram approaches Archie and Fred as they build the sets for the musical. Hiram brings up Archie’s car, and Fred lies and says that he’s ridden in it before. Hiram leaves.

Later, Fred gets upset with Archie about the car. He reveals that he had always pictured he and Archie picking out and fixing up his first car together.

Betty walks in on Alice leaving a voicemail for Chic. She reveals that Chic hasn’t been returning her calls.

Kevin shows Jughead another letter from the Black Hood, threatening Cheryl’s safety if they don’t recast the part.

Kevin meets with Cheryl, who refuses to give up the part. Penelope arrives, and reveals that she never gave Cheryl permission to be in the musical. Cheryl gets upset.

Kevin leads rehearsal, where he reveals that Cheryl won’t be playing the role. Toni gets upset and leaves. Kevin appoints Midge as the new Carrie.

Toni meets with Cheryl, who explains that she feels embarrassed that she can’t stand up to her mother. Toni argues that Cheryl’s story isn’t over yet.

Alice and Midge rehearse “Carrie (Reprise)”. Alice breaks down and begins singing directly to Betty. Alice leaves, crying, and Betty runs after her. Alice begins crying and argues that she’s pushed everyone in her life away. Betty hugs her.

Betty tells Jughead that she needs to find a way to help Alice.

Kevin passes out the programs, which have a large advertisement for Hermione’s mayoral campaign on the back. Archie notices that Fred is moving the sets in, and Fred explains that he still wants to do his job, even as he and Archie aren’t on the best terms.

Jughead interviews Archie, who explains that he has been going down a dark path.

Archie meets with Hiram, and tells him not to mess with himself and Fred. He returns the keys to the car and leaves.

Hal arrives at the Cooper house with flowers for Betty and Alice. He asks if Alice will let him move back home, and she agrees — as long as they don’t keep secrets from each other. Alice asks Betty to leave the room, and tells Hal the truth about who Chic’s father is. Hal accepts it, and agrees to come back home.

Archie tells Fred that he gave back Hiram’s car, and bought a junky car for the two of them to fix up together. Fred gets emotional.

The cast gets ready for showtime and sings “A Night You’ll Never Forget”.

Cheryl arrives at Thistle House, wearing her Carrie dress and carrying a bucket.

The ensemble performs the rest of “A Night You’ll Never Forget”.

Cheryl covers herself in blood and visits Penelope. She threatens to kill Penelope if she attempts to hurt the rest of the family. She tells Penelope to emancipate her, and leave her and Nana Rose with Thistle House.

The audience arrives for the musical. FP notices Alice and Hal talking.

Keller walks through backstage. Fangs and Midge meet to give last-minute notes.

Jughead tries to find Ethel, and finds a bunch of cut-up magazines in the garbage. He accuses Ethel of writing the Black Hood ransom note, but Ethel says it was just for her vision board. She kicks Jughead out, and Moose angrily walks past Jughead.

Veronica tells Chic that his past behavior has been forgiven. Chic arrives and meets Betty.

Alice performs “Evening Prayers”. Midge misses her cue to begin singing — because she’s stabbed against a wall, with a message from the Black Hood. Everyone begins screaming and panicking.