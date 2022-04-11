Riverdale: “Chapter One Hundred and Five: Folk Heroes” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Chapter One Hundred and Five: Folk Heroes,” the tenth episode of Riverdale’s sixth season set to air next Sunday, April 17th. The episode will see Archie Andrews attempt to become a modern-day folk hero by taking on a series of impossible feats in the name of taking Riverdale back from being under Percival Pickens’ thrall. However, from the looks of things in the preview, he’s going to actually have to face off with Percival in the ring for the town in a winner takes all situation. There also seems to be something going down with possible spontaneous. human combustion and, well, this is Riverdale. Anything is possible.

“THE WORLD’S TOUGHEST MAN — To get the town of Riverdale out from under Percival’s (guest star Chris O’Shea) grip, Archie (KJ Apa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) devise a plan to turn Archie into a modern-day folk hero by performing a series of impossible feats. Meanwhile, Percival takes aim at Veronica (Camila Mendes), Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook), pitting them and their businesses against one another. Finally, after falling ill, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes a surprising discovery about herself. Mädchen Amick, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Devon Turner.”

Riverdale was recently renewed for Season 7 along with a handful of other series on The CW, though series star Cole Sprouse recently said that most of the actors on the fan-favorite series are ready to wrap Riverdale and its mysteries up “with a bow”.

“I’m not a creative force behind [Riverdale]. I actually have no creative control,” Sprouse said of working on the series. “We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we’re asked to shoot.”

It was also recently announced that Kiernan Shipka will be returning to Riverdale this season as Sabrina Spellman. No details were provided about the character’s return, though the Shipka did appear during the five-episode “Rivervale” event that kicked off Season 6.

“I don’t think it’s a matter of younger or old. I think it was a matter of … It was really interesting for me slipping back into her shoes because I hadn’t been her in two years,” Shipka shared with ComicBook.com in regard to the experience of returning to the role. “I was surprised at just how quickly she just took over again. It was like riding a bike and you never know about that kind of thing. I’d never played someone and then not, and then gone back and did it again. So that was a new thing for me. I didn’t know how that was going to work, and I was just like, ‘Oh, this fits like a glove.’ And it was very fun.”

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Chapter One Hundred and Five: Folk Heroes” will air on Sunday, April 17th.