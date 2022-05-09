Riverdale: "Chapter One Hundred and Nine: Venomous" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "Chapter One Hundred and Nine: Venomous", the fourteenth episode of Riverdale's sixth season. The episode will air on Sunday, May 15th and will see Archie and his friends continue to move forward with their efforts against Percival Pickens (Chris O'Shea) and his plans for Riverdale. The episode will also see Betty (Lili Reinhart) turn to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) for help and Veronica (Camila Mendes) take a stand of her own. You can check out the episode synopsis and the preview for yourself below.

"TOXIC — With palladium acting as his personal kryptonite, Archie (KJ Apa) decides he must build up his tolerance if he's going to stand a chance against Percival (guest star Chris O'Shea.) Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) for help uncovering some repressed memories from her childhood. Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) deals with a bombshell discovery that effects how she interacts with people around her, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) debates whether she should reach out to a former childhood crush. Mädchen Amick and Charles Melton also star. Lisa Soper directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams."

This week's episode saw Percival take another step forward in his plans against Riverdale, this time seeing him close the Riverdale Public Library and requires that several of the characters have to give up personal items until they can return long overdue books. He uses the personal items to essentially hex the heroes and while they get out from under his spell, two more characters now side with Percival — Kevin and Reggie. With Percival's influence spreading, it will be interesting to see how the remaining "heroes" get the upper hand — if they ever do.

Last week it was announced that Billions alum Caroline Day has been cast as Cheryl's childhood crush, Heather, in a recurring role on Riverdale. According to the description, Cheryl tracks Heather down via social media despite Nana Rose's disapproval. Heather is now a librarian in neighboring Greendale and "when Heather re-enters Cheryl's life, she does so with secret knowledge that may help Cheryl understand her powers better." Day is best known for her recurring role as Chelz on Seasons 5 and 6 of Showtime's Billions. She's also appeared on Scandal and Army Wives and has also been featured in the films The Goldfinch and The Equalizer 2.

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred and Nine: Venomous" will air on Sunday, May 15th.