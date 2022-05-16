Riverdale: "Chapter One Hundred and Ten: Things That Go Bump in the Night" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "Chapter One Hundred and Ten: Things that Go Bump in the Night," the fifteenth episode of Riverdale's sixth season. The episode will air on Sunday, May 22nd. Things in Riverdale start to take a turn in the episode. Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) isn't able to get Pop's declared a historical landmark and confronts Percival (Chris O'Shea in the preview) while Veronica (Camila Mendes) turns to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) perhaps to try to erase minds as she attempts to hold on to the Babylonium. On top of that there are shady things going on at the Cooper house. You can check out the preview and the episode synopsis for yourself below.

"THE GHOSTS OF RIVERDALE — After failing to get Pop's declared a historical landmark, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) enlists Archie's (KJ Apa) help saving the diner from Percival (guest star Chris O'Shea). Betty (Lili Reinhart) opens up to Agent Drake (guest star Sophia Tatum) about her ability to see people's evil auras. Meanwhile, after Reggie (Charles Melton) and the shareholders declare war on Veronica (Camila Mendes), she turns to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) for help maintaining control of the Babylonium. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) reconnects with her childhood crush Heather (guest star Caroline Day), and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) continue their fight for custody of Baby Anthony. Mädchen Amick also stars. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Gigi Swift & Ryan Terrebonne."

The episode will see the Cheryl reunite with her childhood crush, Heather. It was recently announced that Billions alum Caroline Day will be playing the role. Heather is now a librarian in neighboring Greendale and "when Heather re-enters Cheryl's life, she does so with secret knowledge that may help Cheryl understand her powers better." From the looks of things in the preview, Heather is a witch, something that should make things all the more interesting and could even be the lead in for the return of Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina.

This deep in the season, it's anyone's guess how things are going to end up for Riverdale, but fans can breathe a little easy. While The CW did announce the cancellation of six series last week — on top of the previously announced cancellations of DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman — Riverdale was among a handful of shows to receive an early renewal back in March, ensuring that it will stay on the air through the 2022-2023 television season. However, series star Cole Sprouse had commented that most of the actors on the fan-favorite series are ready to "wrap it up with a bow."

"I'm not a creative force behind [Riverdale]. I actually have no creative control," Sprouse said of working on the series. "We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we're asked to shoot."

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred and Ten: Things That Go Bump in the Night" will air on Sunday, May 22nd.