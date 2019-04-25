Riverdale Star Breaks Silence on SPOILER’s Exit

Riverdale‘s third season is beginning to wind up, with major storylines pushing towards their conclusions and the pieces to various mysteries starting to fall into place. For one character that means that this week’s episode was their last act — and now the star behind the character is breaking their silence about the departure.

In tonight’s Riverdale episode, “Fear the Reaper”, Josie McCoy reconnected with her father and decided to go on tour with him, a move that will take her away from the dark, twisty small town of Riverdale immediately. Josie’s departure also means that actor Ashleigh Murray is leaving Riverdale as well, something that Murray a noted in a post to Twitter after the episode aired.

Now, while Josie and Murray are both leaving Riverdale, that isn’t the end of the story for either of them. Back in February it was announced that Murray will be joining the Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene. According to the report at that time, Murray has signed on for a lead role in the Katy Keene pilot. Should the pilot be picked up to series, Murray’s Josie will find a home on the spinoff.

Set in a timeless New York City, as enchanting as Riverdale is moody, Katy Keene follows the titular character (played by Lucy Hale) as she meets Josie McCoy, fresh off the bus to chase her musical dreams. Their world is populated with kindred-spirit starving artists, including mysterious socialite Pepper Smith and Broadway-bound performer Jorge Lopez (and his drag queen alter ego, Ginger). While their climb to the top is rife with obstacles, this found family will stop at nothing to see their names in lights.

As for what fans can expect of Josie in Katy Keene, the casting notice from February did offer a few clues. Spinning off from her time in the small town of Riverdale, a now 20-something Josie sets off on a new adventure to make it in the big city. More determined than ever to break into the music scene as the next Diana Ross, Josie finds herself forging new friendships, falling into new relationships, and, one day, becoming the star she is destined to be.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

