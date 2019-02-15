‘Riverdale’ Embraces Its Inner ‘Twin Peaks’ in “Fire Walk With Me” Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Chapter Forty-Nine: Fire Walk With Me,” the March 6 episode of Riverdale.

Almost every episode of Riverdale is named after a movie, but this one is kind of notable:

The title is a reference to Twin Peaks, a series on which Riverdale series regular Madchen Amick appeared in the ’90s. “Fire Walk With Me” is not only a key phrase in the mystery that drove Twin Peaks‘s first season, but also the title of a feature film prequel released after the cancellation of the series. Amick, who plays Alice Cooper on Riverdale, appeared in the film.

Twin Peaks, with its bold colors, convoluted murder mysteries, and small-town aesthetic, has long been credited as one of the biggest inspirations behind Riverdale. During the Twin Peaks: The Return series on Showtime, a time-displaced character briefly found themselves at a diner called Pop’s, with a strikingly similar logo to the one from Riverdale, and Amick tweeted about it delightedly.

As the show has drifted more toward The Sopranos, some of the Twin Peaks vibe has gone out of it, but with bizarre iconography like the Gryphons and Gargoyles game dominating much of season three, it seems as though the writers are looking to retake that strange, surreal, murder-y ground.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

THE LOST BOY

Betty (Lili Reinhart) takes matters into her own hands when she learns that The Farm has set their sights on someone in her inner circle. Meanwhile, when Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Gladys’ (guest star Gina Gershon) control over Veronica (Camila Mendes) becomes too much to handle, she sets a plan in motion to turn the tables on them.

Elsewhere, Archie (KJ Apa) grows concerned about a young runaway he meets at the gym, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) struggles to maintain control over the Serpents.

Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Marisol Adler directed the episode written by Aaron Allen.

Riverdale airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Legacies on Wednesdays on The CW. “Chapter Forty-Nine: Fire Walk With Me” will premiere on March 6.