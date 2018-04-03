‘Riverdale’ Fans React to Season 3 Renewal

For fans of The CW‘s Riverdale, April is starting on an excellent note. The network renewed a large amount of their original programming today, including the Archie Comics-inspired Riverdale.

Today’s renewals not only promised a third season for Riverdale, but also saw most of the network’s other comic book inspired series, Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Black Lightning get picked up for new seasons as well. Supernatural, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin, and Dynasty round out the full list. A few other programs, including iZombie and The 100, will not have their fate decided for a few more months.

As one might expect, fans of Riverdale are excited to know that the show is coming back, and they were quick to take to Twitter to express their excitement. Here are some of the best fan reactions to Riverdale‘s season three renewal news

@xoxSweetHeartxx

@SamLFC1996

#Riverdale renewed for a third season. My guilty pleasure continues ? pic.twitter.com/KDJlFhy92T — Sam (@SamLFC1996) April 2, 2018

@justlwl19

@b_jug_v_arch_

@emmypatterson44

@camrynnleah

when they announce a season 3 of @CW_Riverdale and season 5 of @CW_TheFlash !!!! pic.twitter.com/d0Uf4Pai9q — camryn nikolic (@camrynnleah) April 2, 2018

@lovenetflixuk

Riverdale has been renewed for a third season pic.twitter.com/tIcU3QEvWh — love netflix UK (@lovenetflixuk) April 2, 2018

@StydiaBellarkes

Congrats baby we are so happy pic.twitter.com/ohA3phLCm1 — Barchie is epic ? (@StydiaBellarkes) April 2, 2018

@justlwl19

me right now pic.twitter.com/TmUhkILvTz — I m e ? (@justlwl19) April 2, 2018

@marcoglinbizzi

Riverdale was renewed for another season so that means I’ve got at least another year of suffering ahead of me! pic.twitter.com/Ff3h0TEviE — Marco the Cat (@marcoglinbizzi) April 2, 2018

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

Are you excited Riverdale was renewed? Let us know in the comments!