‘Riverdale’: Skeet Ulrich Talks F.P.’s Motivation In Season 2

Riverdale‘s second season is currently ramping up, and the actor at the center of one of its biggest mysteries is speaking out.

Skeet Ulrich, who plays F.P. Jones on the hit The CW series, recently addressed his character’s circumstances in an interview with Cosmo. While F.P. has remained in jail since the end of season one, thanks to his ties to Jason Blossom’s murder, Ulrich says that his character ultimately has the best intentions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think he’s a great dad without means.” Ulrich explained. “To me, the summation of F.P. Jones is ‘sometimes good people do bad things for the right reasons.’”

While F.P. has been seen sporadically throughout Riverdale‘s second season, this essence of him wanting to do right has certainly been felt. The season’s second episode saw Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) convincing Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) to testify positively for F.P., and going to some pretty extreme means to do so.

Ulrich also highlighted his character’s place within the societal world of Riverdale, and how he finds it provoking to play.

“What I love about him is he’s clearly the most blue-collar of anyone on that show.” Ulrich added. “He’s the working class, he’s the coal miner, the construction worker. He’s the guy who’s sh*t upon day in and day out by society, and that was evident through the first season.”

It’s unknown exactly how long F.P. will remain in jail, why the town officials are hesitant to keep him there, and what sort of trouble will be caused by his inevitable release. With F.P. speaking very ominously about Serpent lawyer Penny Peabody, and Ulrich upped to series regular for the sophomore season, who knows what exactly could happen next.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on The CW.