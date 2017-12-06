Funko and Hot Topic Unveil ‘Riverdale’ Pops

Since making its debut at the beginning of this year, Riverdale has taken the pop culture world — and now, the Funko Pop! world — by storm.

The popular vinyl collectible company recently unveiled the first look at their Riverdale line of Pop! figures.

The line will feature adorable Pop! versions of Riverdale‘s ensemble cast, complete with adorable versions of their signature outfits. Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is seen wearing his Bulldogs letterman jacket, while Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) wears his signature beanie.

Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) wears her Jughead crown sweater from season one’s disastrous birthday party episode, and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) comes complete with a mini purse and stylish dress.

Fan-favorite Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) wears her classic red ensemble and parted hair, while a second Pop! of Jughead shows him without his “stupid” hat on, donning a Soutside Serpents leather jacket.

You can read Funko‘s official description for the Riverdale line below.

“Funko and Warner Bros. are excited to announce that Riverdale is the newest series to join Pop! Television! Currently in its second season on The CW, Warner Bros. Television’s hit new series is based on the classic Archie Comics characters for a new era of viewers and fans.”

As of now, the Riverdale Pop! figures will only be available in Hot Topic stores, with them reportedly set to hit shelves within a few weeks. But as fans have already noticed, most of these Pops will be Hot Topic Pre-Releases (aside from Serpent Jughead, which is definitely a Hot Topic exclusive), meaning they probably will make their way into other stores a month or so later.

Funko also announced that a Pop! figure of Riverdale favorite Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) will be available as part of Hot Topic’s San Diego Comic-Con 2018 line.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.