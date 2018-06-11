‘Riverdale’ Star KJ Apa Reveals How He Feels About a Betty and Archie Relationship

At the end of its second season, relationships on The CW’s Riverdale seemed solid. Archie and Veronica are together while Betty and Jughead seem stronger than ever. That doesn’t mean fans aren’t interested in other pairings, however, and that includes series star K.J. Apa.

The Archie actor appeared at Oz Comic-Con in Melbourne, Australia this weekend and revealed to fans that he’s a big fan of Betty and Archie getting together though he was careful to maintain it might not happen.

“I love Barchie,” Apa said of the fan name for the pairing. “Obviously, from the comics Archie and Betty are endgame. It could be a process, or it may never happen.”

The idea of Betty and Archie getting together is something that the series had teased and danced around with some regularity. During Riverdale‘s first season Betty (Lili Reinhart) pursued a relationship with Archie, though when she shared her feelings with him he did not feel the same way. Then, in season two, with both of their relationships on the outs the pair share a kiss while trying to uncover the identity of the Black Hood.

However, fans may not be happy about Apa’s comments. Riverdale fans have been very outspoken about their support for Betty and Jughead’s relationship — “Bughead”. The pairing is so popular that when Vanessa Morgan was cast as Toni Topaz ahead of Season 2 and it was hinted that the character might complicate Betty and Jughead’s relationship, Morgan actually received death threats from fans.

“I’ve already had some death threats,” Morgan told Glamour last year. “But the thing is, it’s half death threats because they don’t want that [actually] happening, and there’s half that’s just all love. Who knows if [my character coming between Bughead] is even going to happen. People are just jumping to conclusions.”

It turns out that Toni was no threat for Bughead, instead ending up in a relationship with Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch). And Archie will have far more than relationships to deal with in Season 3, considering he was arrested for a murder he did not commit.

Riverdale will return this fall, airing on Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.