Riverdale Star KJ Apa Reportedly Spotted Kissing Movie Co-Star at Comic Con Party

On Riverdale, Archie Andrews’ romantic relationship may have seen some major ups and downs over the most recent season, but in real-life it appears series star K.J. Apa‘s love life is in a pretty good place. The actor was spotted packing on the PDA with his A Dog’s Purpose co-star Britt Robertson during Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con party on Saturday.

According to Us Weekly, Apa was seen holding hands with Robertson. They pair were also seen hugging and kissing as they hung out with Apa’s Riverdale costars, including Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, and Cole Sprouse.

Robertson and Apa worked together on 2017’s A Dog’s Purpose and are set to star together in I Still Believe, a sequel to 2018’s I Can Only Imagine. Apa is playing real-life Christian musician Jeremy Camp while Robertson is playing his wife, Melissa Henning. Shania Twain also stars in the film, which is set to be released in 2020.

In addition to the observed PDA at the party, it’s reported that Apa and Robertson have been liking each other’s posts on Instagram, going back as far as at least April of this year. This apparent romance with Robertson marks the first time Apa has been romantically involved with anyone publicly since first entering the spotlight with the debut of Riverdale in 2017.

Apa isn’t the only Riverdale star with happy news in his love life. Earlier this month Vanessa Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz on the series, announced her engagement to boyfriend Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech. The announcement came via social media in the form of a photo of herself and Kopech in front of a waterfall in Mooney Falls, Arizona.

And when it comes to Apa’s Riverdale character, things might be looking up for Archie in the romance department as well. Archie and Veronica (Mendes) may have broken up during the season — Archie’s whole being in jail and then on the run sort of had a detrimental impact on their relationship — but by the season finale, the “Varchie” couple had admitted their feelings for one another, offering hope that when Season 4 arrives the pair will be back together for whatever twists and turns are head — including that ominous Spring Break flash forward that has fans wondering if the Core Four make it out of Season 4 alive.

Riverdale returns for its fourth season on Wednesday, October 9 on The CW.