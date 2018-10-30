‘Riverdale’ Stars Lili Reinhart and Camilla Mendes Rock ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ Halloween Costumes

There may not be a new Riverdale on Halloween this week, but that isn’t stopping series stars Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes from having a little bit of fun playing dress up anyway.

Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on The CW drama, shared a photo to Twitter of herself and Mendes dressed as characters from Napoleon Dynamite. Check out the hilarious photo below.

As you can see, Reinhart dressed as the titular Napoleon Dynamite (played in the film by Jon Heder) while Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge on Riverdale, dressed as Pedro (played by Efren Ramirez in the film.)

While there won’t be an episode of Riverdale this week, that doesn’t mean we won’t get to see Reinhart, Mendes, and the rest of the Riverdale cast in costumes of a sort soon enough. The series will return on November 7th with the highly-anticipated flashback episode “The Midnight Club” in which the show’s teen ensemble will play younger versions of their parents in a Breakfast Club-inspired, 1990s-set episode. That means fans will get to see Reinhart with a pretty spot-on Twin Peaks-era Madchen Amick.

“Young Alice is so different from the Alice that you see today,” Reinhart explained in a previous interview. “She’s not just this uptight, precocious, looks-down-upon-everyone teen — like she was a Serpent. So that gives her young personality a lot.”

While “The Midnight Club” sounds like it will be a fun episode at least in terms of getting a glimpse of Riverdale’s past, the episode is likely to have a pretty grim connection to the mystery plaguing the teens in the present.

“One of the things that the kids discover pretty early on is that the murder victims in the present were playing a game called Gryphons & Gargoyles, which is of course the Riverdale version of Dungeons & Dragons,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained in a recent interview. “And what our kids in the present discover is that their parents, when they were in high school, were also playing this game and there was a similar murder that happened in the past.”

“One of my favorite things recently was the first season of True Detective, and we’re sort of telling a similar ritualistic crime that happens in Riverdale,” Aguirre-Sacasa continued. “We jokingly call it teen detectives meets True Detective, because we find Betty and Jughead investigating this really disturbing crime that seems to speak to the very twisted history of Riverdale.”

What do you think about Reinhart and Mendes’ Halloween costumes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Midnight Club” will air on November 7th.