Riverdale: “Men of Honor” Photos Released

The CW has released photos from “Men of Honor”, the upcoming twelfth episode of Riverdale‘s fourth season. The episode, which debuts on February 5, also serves as a crossover with the newest spinoff of the “Archiverse”, Katy Keene which will debut on Thursday, February 6. The episode is set to see Veronica (Camila Mendes) take a trip to New York City where she will spend some time with old friend Katy Keene (Lucy Hale) while back in Riverdale, the rest of the show’s core group of friends deals with other concerns, including the surprise return of Nick St. Clair.

The Katy Keene/Riverdale crossover will offer fans an opportunity to meet Katy prior to the debut of her show on the next night, something that Aguirre-Sacasa and fellow executive producer Michael Grassi touched on in a statement about the episode in December.

“Before Katy Keene officially premieres, we all thought it would be super-fun to do a crossover that took Veronica to Katy’s world – New York City – and established Katy in the Riverdale universe,” the statement said. “For our first Riverdale/Katy crossover, we couldn’t be more excited that its old friends Veronica and Katy – Cami and Lucy – having fun and heart-to-hearts!”

Katy Keene will take place five years after the events of Riverdale and will already have some pretty strong ties to the flagship series. Namely, Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) exited Riverdale midway through last season, in order for Murray to play an older version of the character on Katy Keene. The series is set to follow the lives and loves of Katy, Josie, and their friends in New York City, and provide a much more “aspirational” take on the “Archieverse”.

You can check out the official episode synopsis for “Men of Honor” below and keep on reading for photos from the episode.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Men of Honor” will debut February 5.

