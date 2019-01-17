‘Riverdale’ Fans React to SPOILER in “No Exit”

Tonight, tragedy struck Riverdale and fans can’t bear it.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Riverdale, “No Exit”, below.

Riverdale came back from midseason break tonight and while fans may have been prepared for the twists, turns, and drama — this is Riverdale, after all — they certainly weren’t ready for the episode’s ending. Archie Andrews, having been mauled by a grizzly bear early in the episode, was found bloody and unresponsive in his cabin in the Canadian wilderness.

That’s right, fans. Archie Andrews appears to be dead.

Now, all shock value aside, it’s rather unlikely that Archie really is dead. After all, official the official synopsis for the upcoming January 30th episode notes that a spiraling Archie sets out on a new path.” Where that new path will lead? That’s anyone’s guess. Leading up to the seeming death of Archie tonight viewers saw him on something of a quest via hallucinated game of Gryphons and Gargoyles to root out the point in his life where everything went bad, a quest that led him to attempt to “kill” his previous self, one he described as “bad”, “weak”, and “stupid”.

Of course, just because we know Archie probably really isn’t dead doesn’t mean the shock itself isn’t real. Riverdale fans lit up social media tonight after the episode with a mix of horror, shock, confusion, and in some cases rage about Archie’s fate. Want to see for yourself? Read on for some of our favorite reactions to Archie’s death in “No Exit” and be sure to let us know how you feel in the comments below.

So first, The sisters ascend? I guess…but where’s the FBI? Also Archie is in Canada, looking for bears? What??? I don’t hate the plot choice, just don’t understand the execution at all! They might have lost me as a viewer tonight #Riverdale — Emily (@lange_ecl) January 17, 2019

Could be a very interesting plot twist.

Ya know I would actually be impressed if they for real killed off the main character, that would be ballsy, that would be a plot twist #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/W1FZjdD6tC — Whitney (@wmbookworm96) January 17, 2019

listen if he died we’re done and over and we’re never watching again thanks #riverdale — Cheyenne ? (@cheynw99) January 17, 2019

Comic book parallel.

Everyone thinks they won’t kill Archie off because he’s a main character but what if the writers know that’s how we would react therefore HE IS actually dead. Also IF he is dead this might be the last season.. #Riverdale BUT HE BETTER NOT BE BITCHES pic.twitter.com/RKc3u7B42H — april (@aprildefulv) January 17, 2019

