Riverdale Recap: Everything You Missed in “Next to Normal”

The gang drinks at the Wyte Wyrm, and help comfort Betty in the wake of Polly’s death. Betty reveals that Alice has been processing her grief by listening to the Next to Normal cast album, and we watch Alice hallucinate a perfect version of her family where Polly is still alive and Charles is normal. In the real world, Betty tends after Alice, who is focused on the memories of Polly and the fake reality she’s created. Betty later brings Alice Polly’s ashes, and it starts to help her process that Polly is really dead. Betty tries to take Alice to a Broadway show in New York, but she’s steered away by visions of Polly. Alice accuses Betty of instigating the events that led to Polly’s death. Betty takes away Alice’s record player, and she promises not to leave her again. They hold a memorial and bury Polly’s ashes.

Veronica and Archie agree to move into Archie’s house together. She moves in and treats Archie, Frank, and Jughead to dinner, but Archie and Frank are called away to fight a fire. Veronica begins to worry that she and Archie are at different points in their lives, especially as Veronica helps Reggie study to become a professional stockbroker. Veronica suggests that they break up.

Britta has been living at the school after her parents shunned her for coming out as a lesbian. Toni introduces Britta to a social worker, and they help her find a place to stay. Toni initially can’t find anywhere for Britta to go, and Fangs suggests she reach out to Cheryl and ask her. Cheryl agrees. Later, Fangs and Toni tell each other they love each other.

Tabitha tries to impress her parents with the work she’s doing at Pop’s, to no avail. Tabitha then gets Jughead to agree to pretend to be her boyfriend — and she says she would ask him to be her boyfriend for real, but the timing of what’s going on in Riverdale makes it impossible. At the dinner, Tabitha’s parents are upset with her for moving back to Riverdale, but the night turns around when Jughead shows up. They leave the dinner and go back to Jughead’s room in Archie’s garage, and they kiss.

