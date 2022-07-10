Riverdale Returns to "Rivervale" in New Photos

The sixth season of Riverdale is starting to wind down, but the tension and threats are far from over. Percival Pickens is more of a danger than ever on the fan favorite The CW series and before Riverdale closes out the season on Sunday, July 31st they'll be headed back to where the season began. Next week's episode (that would be Sunday, July 17th) will see things "Return to Rivervale" and now, the network has revealed a few new images teasing what that return entails

As fans will recall, Rivervale was the alternate reality of sorts that the first give episodes of Season 6 explored so it will be very interesting to see what a return to that setting has in store — or how the gang gets there in the first place. The three photos released don't reveal a lot but does show Percival in two wildly different scenarios. You can check them out as well as the episode synopsis below.

(Photo: The CW)

(Photo: The CW)

(Photo: The CW)

"THE ULTIMATE MAN OF MYSTERY — Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang gather intel about Percival (guest star Chris O'Shea) so they can better understand where he came from and use that to their advantage. However, when their plan results in an unexpected outcome, the gang is left having to pay a terrible cost. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook, and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Anna Kerrigan directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan & Devon Turner."

This return to Rivervale is a bit of a surprise, but in some ways not entirely unexpected. Series star Vanessa Morgan had previously teased that the events of "Rivervale" would have major impact on Season 6, and it seems now that may be paying off quite literally with this "return".

"If you believe [in other dimensions] then there's alternate realities all going on at the same time, different versions, different outcomes, all playing out at your life at the same time," Morgan said. "I believe in that, and I feel like we're kind of touching on that. And then I think toward the end of the season, it'll all come together, and you'll really realize how it all relates."

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred and Fifteen: Return to Rivervale" will air on July 17th.