‘Riverdale’ Star Madelaine Petsch Confirms Cheryl Blossom’s Bisexuality

Riverdale‘s second season is just days away from starting back up, and fans are more than a little excited to see what comes next. But in the meantime, one of the series’ stars just confirmed a major fan theory.

Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom on the hit The CW series, was recently asked about her character’s sexuality during a YouTube Q&A. As Petsch revealed, she absolutely sees Cheryl as bisexual, something that fans have been speculating about quite a lot in recent months.

“[Cheryl] is still figuring out what her sexuality is,” Petsch revealed. “She is definitely interested in both women and men, so I would say she is bisexual.”

Although some Riverdale viewers have interpreted Cheryl as LGBT almost since the show’s inception, speculation really kicked up earlier this season, following the episode “Tales from the Darkside”. In one vignette of the episode, Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) is shown growing paranoid about a potential stalker, only for the audience to learn that Cheryl has been behind the recent displays of affection.

While a few Riverdale fans were hesitant about that storyline – and how it would carry over into the representation of Cheryl’s sexuality – Petsch offered her reading of the whole scenario.

“Cheryl just wants to have friends, and wants to be loved and wants to be surrounded by people,” Petsch explained. “Josie is the only person who has shown interest in her, as a friend even. She doesn’t understand feelings very well, and I think she’s mucking up a friendship with romantic feelings, because she’s never really felt love before.”

“So the way that I justified this is that Josie has extended a hand to Cheryl, a friendship.” Petsch continued. “And Cheryl is either misreading it, or she doesn’t know how to communicate those feelings back. So instead, she’s become obsessed with the idea of having somebody in her life, because she’s been alone her entire life. I don’t think she handled the situation correctly at all, but it was just her way of not knowing how to communicate feelings and still figuring out her sexuality.”

