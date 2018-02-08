‘Riverdale’: “Chapter Twenty-Six: The Tell-Tale Heart” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Chapter Twenty-Six: The Telltale Heart,” the February 7th episode of Riverdale.

In the episode, the tensions that have been building in Riverdale have escalated to a dangerous place between the Serpents and the rest of Riverdale, specifically Hiram Lodge and FB Jones. It’s an interesting turn of events, considering that during the first season of Riverdale, the Serpents were working with the Lodges to devalue the drive-in theater so that Hiram could purchase it out from under the owners with the assistance of Mayor McCoy. But that partnership has long since ended, especially now that the same things has happened to South Side High.

And after the events of tonight’s episode, it’s not just community tensions that are creating issues for Jughead, Archie, Betty, and Veronica. With Chic introducing Betty to his dark world things are certain to get complicated for her and, judging by the photos it’s causing her significant issues. Betty is seen in distress, sitting on the bathroom floor in one image. You can check out all of the images in the gallery.

And it’s not just Betty facing difficult situations. The tensions and issues that have been coming together all season leave no one untouched according to the official synopsis which you can check out below.

Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) for help when the consequences of a hasty decision come back to haunt her. Veronica (Camila Mendes) organizes a face to face meeting after tensions between Hiram (Mark Consuelos), FP (Skeet Ulrich) and Jughead spiral out of control.

Elsewhere, Archie (KJ Apa) is forced to make a tough decision after Agent Adams (guest star John Behlmann) takes things one step too far.

Julie Plec directed the episode written by Michael Grassi.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Chapter Twenty-Six: The Telltale Heart” will premiere on February 7.