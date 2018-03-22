‘Riverdale’ Recap With Spoilers: “Primary Colors”

Betty and Chic fight about the blood work that she did on him. She claims that Chic is an impostor and doesn’t actually have Blossom DNA.

Alice reveals that Chic’s blood work actually checks out, because Hal wasn’t really Chic’s father. Alice hugs Chic, who stares creepily at Betty.

Hal interviews Hermione for the Riverdale Register. She talks about the for-profit prison, and argues that it will ultimately help Riverdale. Hal then asks if Veronica is expected to run for student body president, and she explains that she’ll probably be busy campaigning for her mom. Andy Cohen then walks in, properly endorsing Hermione.

After the meeting, Hermione and Veronica talk about how hard the campaign is going to be. Hermione suggests that Veronica not draw attention to herself at school, and she agrees.

Fred and Archie talk about the prison. Fred reveals that he completely severed ties with Lodge Industries, because he doesn’t agree with the prison.

At lunch, Jughead accuses Veronica of knowing about the prison development beforehand. Jughead then declares that he’s taking a hunger strike to protest the prison. Ethel then walks up to Veronica, accuses her of being guilty of destroying Riverdale, and throws a milkshake in her face.

Betty helps Veronica clean off the milkshake in the bathroom, where Veronica promises to be nice to Ethel.

Reggie comes up to Veronica in the hallway, where he harasses her and claims that her parents will be sent to prison. Veronica grows upset and punches him in the face.

Cheryl wakes up in the middle of the night, finding someone trying to get into her room.

At breakfast the next day, Penelope tells Cheryl not to worry about someone breaking in. She then suggests that Claudius take over Nana Rose’s role in the syrup business, which Nana Rose protests. Claudius then gets Nana Rose to drink a special blend of tea.

Hiram and Hermione confront Veronica about her outbursts at school. She suggests that they give Ethel’s dad a job at the prison, which both of them are offended by. They tell Veronica to lay low and obey them.

At school, Veronica announces that she’s running against Reggie for student body president. Jughead gets upset about it, but Archie and Betty endorse it. Veronica then asks Betty to be her running mate.

Toni performs as a member of the River Vixens. Cheryl invites Toni, Josie, Betty, and Veronica to a sleepover at her house.

Fred tells Hermione that he’s out of his deal with the Lodges.

Hiram asks Archie about Jughead’s hunger strike. Hiram accuses Jughead of being facetious, and asks Archie to deliver him a message.

Archie tells Jughead that Southside High is getting demolished by the end of the week. Jughead gets upset, and disagrees with Archie’s mindset that the prison will be a good thing.

All the girls brush their hair at Cheryl’s slumber party. Cheryl reveals that she invited the girls over because she doesn’t feel safe in her house, and Betty sympathizes with that.

All of the girls fall asleep, except for Cheryl and Toni, who are laying in bed together. Cheryl reveals that she really wanted to just invite Toni, but knew Penelope wouldn’t allow it. The two of them begin to kiss, but they’re interrupted by a loud noise. They go out into the hallway to discover Nana Rose having fallen down the stairs.

Nana Rose is loaded into an ambulance. Cheryl tells Toni that she thinks Penelope and Claudius pushed Nana Rose, and worries that she’s next.

Mary arrives, offering to help Fred with his legal troubles with the Lodges. Archie gets upset and leaves for school.

Veronica brings about a kissing booth at school as a way to convince guys to vote for her in the election. Ethel calls her out for it, but Veronica apologizes, and offers her father a job from her parents.

Jughead meets with the Serpents, where he proclaims that Hiram will surely destroy the entire South Side. He suggests that they go to war.

Archie and Mary meet at Pop’s, where she explains that she doesn’t like seeing him and Fred fighting. Mary says that she wants to make sure Archie isn’t being led astray by the Lodges.

Betty comes home to find Chic meeting with Kevin for milk and cookies. Chic reveals that he and Kevin have been continuing their online relationship. Betty tells Kevin to leave, and then tells Chic not to mess with her or her friends.

Veronica talks to Josie during River Vixens practice. She asks Josie to endorse her for the student council race.

Mary and Fred meet with the Lodges. Hiram gets a surprising phone call.

Hiram calls Archie, who rides his bike down to Southside High to find Jughead and the Serpents chained to the building.

Betty holds a lighter to Chic’s face as he sleeps. She threatens to bring him down and possibly kill him.

Betty meets with Jughead at the site of their Serpent protest. He reassures her that he’ll be okay.

Josie endorses Veronica and Betty in the student council race. She and Veronica then perform a song. Ethel hands out flyers, which reveal the truth about Veronica. Veronica and Betty get upset and storm off. Ethel thanks Josie for giving her information.

Betty confronts Veronica about what she knew about her parents’ plans. Veronica argues that she couldn’t say no to her parents. Betty explains that she can’t be Veronica’s running mate.

Veronica comes home, where Hermione confronts her about her student council run. Veronica breaks down crying, and argues that her being president would provide her protection against the people who don’t like her.

Betty comes home to find Alice and Chic confronting her. Alice holds up the Dark Betty wig, which Chic claims is for when Betty and Jughead have sex. Alice asks if they are having sex, and Betty reveals that it’s true. Alice storms off.

FP visits Jughead chained to Southside High, where he suggests that their family live in one of the SoDale penthouses. Jughead disagrees, arguing that it would be bleak for their family.

Archie, Fred, and Mary eat dinner. Archie criticizes Jughead and Fred for being against the prison, which Mary gets upset by.

Alice visits Betty in her room, where she talks about wanting Betty and Jughead to be safe. She also hints that she used to be interested in FP, and Betty asks if there’s a chance that FP is Chic’s father. Alice denies it, and argues that Chic needs them.

Cheryl sits with Nana Rose at the hospital. She asks the doctor about Nana Rose’s condition, and he reveals that Nana had trace amounts of tannis root in her system. Cheryl begins to plead for the doctor to help her, but Penelope comes in and takes Cheryl away.

Betty and Chic talk, where Betty threatens to expose Chic for being tied to the random guy’s murder. Chic accuses Betty of being the more dangerous one.

Penelope drives Cheryl home. Cheryl accuses Penelope and Claudius of poisoning Nana Rose, but Penelope accuses Cheryl of going insane.

Archie meets with Hiram, who suggests that Archie and the wrestling team take the Serpents out by force. Archie reluctantly agrees to help Hiram as long as Hiram agrees to let Fred out of his agreement.

Keller guards a protest of students outside Southside High. Archie and the wrestling team come in and confront Jughead. Jughead explains that he won’t fight Archie, because his protest has now exposed what exactly Hiram is doing. Jughead offers to let Archie cut his chains, which he does.

Jughead asks Betty if his protest actually accomplished anything. Jughead reveals that he doesn’t want to lose Southside High either, and asks Betty to run for co-presidents with him. She agrees, as long as Jughead allows her to stay in the trailer with them so she doesn’t have to live with Chic.

Archie walks into the kitchen, finding Mary and Fred celebrating Fred being let out of his contract. Mary announces that she’s staying to help Fred run for mayor against the Lodges.

Toni visits the Blossoms, asking where Cheryl is. Penelope claims that Cheryl left to go to a boarding school, and asks Toni not to visit anymore.

Cheryl is shown in an asylum. A nun speaks to her, and reveals that they will soon be beginning her conversion therapy.