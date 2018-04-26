‘Riverdale’ Recap With Spoilers: “Prisoners”

The episode opens with Midge’s funeral. Cheryl sings “You’ll Never Walk Alone”. Jughead’s narration claims that Midge’s death helped bring the town back together.

Sheriff Keller interview Jughead about the musical, and Jughead tells him about the letters.

Keller then interviews Ethel, who reveals that she wrote the letters, but she didn’t mean to harm anybody.

Keller interviews Moose, who says he can’t remember what he last said to Midge.

Archie asks Keller if he’s completely sure that Svenson was the Black Hood. Keller reassures him.

Cheryl concludes singing at the funeral. At the end of the song, she reveals that she and the Vixens will track down Midge’s killer.

After the funeral, Keller approaches Midge’s mom and tries to tell her that the police are doing their best. She slaps him. Cheryl then says that Keller’s days as the sheriff are numbered.

At Pop’s, Jughead suggests that Midge’s killer was a copycat of the Black Hood — possibly Chic. Betty denies it. Archie suggests that the real Black Hood was working with Svenson, and could still be alive.

Jughead asks Betty if she’s really sure Chic isn’t the killer, especially after the murder of the shady man.

Veronica asks Archie how he will handle the Black Hood. Archie worries that the Black Hood will going after the victims that got away — including himself, Fred, and all his friends. Veronica asks him to promise that she won’t do anything reckless.

Keller arrives at the Cooper house, asking to interview Chic. Hal reveals that Chic isn’t living with them anymore, and they agree to bring him in for questioning the next day. Alice is unhappy that Hal is throwing Chic under the bus.

Archie walks down the street, and believes he sees the Black Hood. The figure vanishes out of sight, only to reappear behind Archie minutes later.

The next morning, Archie tells Fred that he’s worried for his safety. Fred says it’ll be fine, especially after Keller appointed a deputy outside their door.

Hiram and Hermione plan how to manipulate Midge’s death towards their benefit in the election. Hiram asks Veronica about Cheryl and how she’s handling Midge’s death, but Veronica says she doesn’t want a part in her parents’ schemes.

Betty asks Alice if she thinks Chic should leave town. Alice disagrees.

At school, Betty asks Jughead if they should look into Chic’s connection with Svenson — the Sisters of Quiet Mercy. They agree to visit there and investigate.

Hermione arrives at Thistle House and meets with Cheryl. She asks if Cheryl is willing to write an op-ed about Keller, and she agrees.

Betty and Jughead meet with the lead sister. She initially refuses to give them information on Chic, but Betty threatens to expose the gay conversion camp.

Betty and Jughead learn that Chic would’ve been at the Sisters for two of the years that Svenson was there. They flip to a photo in the file — which isn’t of Chic.

Archie breaks into Svenson’s house, but is distracted by a hooded and masked figure nearby. Archie confronts the figure, but several more emerge and beat him up.

Jughead and Betty arrive at the Cooper house, only to find Alice meeting with Chic. Betty reveals that Chic is an imposter, and shows Alice the photo. Chic claims that Betty is lying and then reaches for a knife. He slashes Alice and fights off Betty and Jughead.

Hiram and Hermione celebrate getting Cheryl on their side. Veronica gets a phone call from Archie’s phone — it’s Nick St. Clair, who kidnapped Archie in exchange for a million dollars.

Hiram refuses to pays Archie’s ransom, but doesn’t want Veronica to call the police, because the St. Clairs are also involved with the mob. He and Hermione ask Veronica to be patient, but she continues to be worried about Archie. Veronica leaves, and Hiram tells Hermione that he’s worried paying for Archie’s ransom would open up people to kidnap Veronica.

Kevin calls out Cheryl for the piece she wrote about Sheriff Keller.

Betty, Alice, and Jughead tie up Chic in the basement until he provides answers. He reveals that he knew the real Chic — Charles — who had told him about how the Cooper family had abandoned him. He reveals that Charles had knocked on the door, but Alice had turned him away — leading him to go on a bender and overdose on Jingle Jangle.

Alice leaves the room crying. Betty argues that Alice isn’t guilty for what happened to Charles. Alice asks Betty to watch Chic and leaves.

Archie begs for Nick to release him. Nick reveals that his father wants to disown him after what happened in Riverdale, and that he’s kidnapping Archie as a way to prove his father wrong. He then punches Archie.

Veronica sneaks into Hiram’s office and steals what she can of the ransom money. She calls Nick, who asks her to meet him at Pop’s alone.

Kevin tells Keller not to take Cheryl’s op-ed to heart. Suddenly, someone throws a brick through the window of Keller’s cop car outside, and spray paints the words “Sheriff Killer” onto it.

Veronica meets with Nick and gives him the money. He asks her to sleep with him to make up for the rest of the money.

Alice arrives at FP’s trailer crying. She reveals that Charles was actually his baby, and that she regrets giving him up for adoption. FP embraces Alice.

Betty gets another call from the Black Hood. She begins taking notes of their conversation — “Midge”, “Svenson”, “Mistakes”, and “Den of Sinners”. She asks Jughead to visit the hostel were they found Chic.

Nick tells Archie about the arrangement with Veronica. Archie refuses to believe it.

Jughead and Betty visit the hostel, where they find the next door neighbor to Chic and Charles. She reveals that she found bloody sheets in the dumpster soon after Charles disappeared.

Betty and Jughead interrogate Chic, asking him if he was telling the truth. He says that they’ll never know one way or another.

Veronica gets ready for her night with Nick. She grabs her locket with Archie’s picture on it.

Betty gets a call from the Black Hood, who asks her to bring Chic to him. Suddenly, Alice and FP come in, and FP stops Jughead from fighting Chic. He tells him to stay out of the Coopers’ business for a while.

Alice and Betty try to decide what to do with Chic. Alice suggests that they tell Hal first.

Veronica arrives at Nick’s hotel room. Archie watches the live feed of the two of them together. He breaks out of his restraints and runs away.

Nick asks Veronica to dance. Archie runs towards their hotel.

Alice tells Hal the truth about the shady man’s murder. She tells Betty to leave the room, and Betty goes into the basement. She shows Chic that she has Ms. Grundy’s gun, and reveals that she’s going to offer to help him escape.

Archie arrives at the hotel room, where Nick is passed out on the floor. Veronica reveals that she roofied Nick, and they decide to call Nick’s dad and hold him for ransom.

Betty takes Chic out into the woods. She asks if he really did kill Charles, and he reveals that he did after the pair accidentally got into a fight. Suddenly, the Black Hood arrives, and Betty tells Chic to attempt to run away before the Black Hood gets him. Chic starts running, and Betty tells him goodbye.

Kevin visits Keller in his office. Keller reveals that he’s been forced to step down as sheriff, and that he could only get his job back if Fred won the mayoral seat.

Hiram and Hermione arrive home to find Veronica with the million dollars she got as ransom money for Nick. She reveals that Hiram never reached out to the St. Clairs to ask for Archie to be released, and asks Hiram to tell Archie why.

Archie and Hiram talk, and Archie reveals that he wants to kill the Black Hood to help earn his keep with Hiram.

Jughead’s narration accuses Archie of handing Hiram the keys to his safety.

Betty arrives home and tells Alice that she took Chic away. They hug, and Alice asks where she took Chic to. She lies and says that she took him to the bus station. Betty then asks where Hal is, and Alice reveals that Hal left to go looking for her.