‘Riverdale’: Did Cole Sprouse Just Spoil a Major Death?

As fans saw with tonight’s midseason premiere, Riverdale is never far away from another sort of twist and turn. But could one of the show’s stars have just revealed a major bombshell?

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cole Sprouse was asked to reveal some sort of spoiler for the remainder of Riverdale‘s second season. Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones on the hit The CW series, turned to the camera, flatly remarked “Yeah, I die”, and then stared into the camera.

Could Sprouse just be trolling? Yes, most likely, especially considering how much of a fan-favorite Jughead is within Riverdale‘s audience. But in a way – knowing the unusual canon of Archie Comics – could Sprouse’s spoiler technically be true? Maybe.

The biggest theory would be that Sprouse is hinting at some version of Afterlife with Archie, the Archie Horror series written by Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. In it, Jughead is quickly turned into a zombie, sending the entire town of Riverdale into a sort of horror-filled wasteland.

An adaptation of Afterlife with Archie – most likely in some sort of bottle episode – has been teased by those involved with the show for quite some time. And with Netflix’s Sabrina spinoff expected to be released sometime this year, an Afterlife-themed episode would certainly feed into the show’s increased amounts of horror elements.

“The show kind of has hints of the supernatural throughout it; there are visions of Jason as a ghost, as a zombie. Archie sees werewolves.” Aguirre-Sacasa told ComicBook.com. “There’s a lot of talk about angry, pagan gods and there’s a voodoo doll. We are going to continue exploring the idea of the supernatural being on the fringes of Riverdale, and that might be to lead up to Sabrina’s arrival or that might just be to make it more like Twin Peaks and the way they dealt with the supernatural.”

So don’t worry, Sprouse fans. Jughead will most likely live to narrate another installment of Riverdale. Now, about his potential ties to the Black Hood…

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.