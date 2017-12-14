‘Riverdale’ Season 2 Midseason Premiere Preview Released

The CW has released a promo for the midseason premiere of Riverdale which will air January 17, 2018.

Spoilers ahead for Riverdale‘s midseason finale, “Silent Night, Deadly Night.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When the show returns after winter break the students at both Riverdale and Southside High are in for some big changes when, for reasons we don’t yet know, Southside High School is shut down forcing the kids from opposing sides of, well, everything in Riverdale, to come together. You can check out the promo above.

As you can see in the promo, despite Veronica Lodge’s (Camila Mendes) welcoming committee, not everyone is accepting of the new transfer students with different factions taking sides. And it isn’t just the students who are less than accepting of the Southside kids. In the promo Jughead (Cole Sprouse) has his Serpents jacket back, but Principal Weatherbee (Peter Bryant) is clear about not wanting him wearing it in the halls of Riverdale High School, an edict that the football team seems to have no issue enforcing.

The tensions at school aren’t the only challenge Riverdale‘s core four will have to deal with when the show returns in January, either. Even though the mystery of the Black Hood appeared to be solved when Sheriff Keller shot the self-styled vigilante to death and was unmasked to reveal that Joseph Svenson, Riverdale High janitor was the man terrorizing Riverdale, things still seemed unsettled. How unsettled? Well, someone was spying on Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica kissing during the episodes final moments. Could it be connected to a possible second Black Hood or does it have more to do with Veronica’s newfound knowledge about what her parents are up to?

Riverdale returns from midseason hiatus on Wednesday, January 17th, 2018.