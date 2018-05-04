‘Riverdale’ Prepares For a “Brave New World” in Season 2 Finale Photos

The CW has released new photos for “Brave New World”, the upcoming season two finale of Riverdale.

The photos, which you can check out below, don’t hint at a whole lot of details about the episode itself, aside from it revolving around the town’s upcoming mayoral election. Considering the recent developments in the race between Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) and Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols) – namely, the Black Hood shooting up the mayoral debate – there’s no telling exactly how that could go.

With the Black Hood still not brought to justice at the time of this writing, it sounds like it’s only a matter of time before viewers uncover the truth.

“When we started, we had three likely suspects, so for the first half of the season, we were always dropping red herrings, so we could pick [one of the three],” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said during the Riverdale panel at PaleyFest. “As we moved into the second half, and we get back to the Black Hood for the last few episodes, we always knew it wasn’t Svenson, but for the last 10 episodes or so, we’ve had a pretty clear idea and have been writing toward that.”

And with the show officially being renewed for a third season, there’s no telling what kind of shocking cliffhanger the season could close out on, and what the “brave new world” of the series might end up looking like.

You can view the official synopsis for “Brave New World” below.

ELECTION DAY – With Fred (Luke Perry) trailing in the polls, Archie (KJ Apa) steps in to lend a hand in his dad’s mayoral campaign. Veronica (Camila Mendes) stays one step ahead after uncovering Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) latest scheme.

Elsewhere, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) finalizes her emancipation from her mother, while FP (Skeet Ulrich) makes a surprising announcement to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and the Serpents.

Finally, Betty (Lili Reinhart) confronts her darkest demons.

Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Ashleigh Murray and Casey Cott also star. Steven A. Adelson directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.