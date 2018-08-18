‘Riverdale’: Could a Major Wedding Happen in Season 3?

Riverdale has its share of fan-favorite romances and we’re not just talking “Varchie,” “Bughead,” and “Choni”. Fans have been rooting for Alice Cooper and F.P. Jones to become a couple and now, thanks to some posts on social media, fans are wondering if the “Falice” they’ve been waiting for could get serious in season 3.

Last week Madchen Amick, who plays Betty Cooper’s mom Alice on the series, posted a photo of herself with Skeet Ulrich (F.P. Jones) to Instagram captioned “The first thing you see when entering heaven’s gate“. That alone seems pretty tame, especially since there’s beams of sunlight behind Ulrich in the image. However, what she posted as part of her Instagram stories was a little more curious.

As you can see in the capture above, that’s a ring on her left ring finger, her hand on Ulrich’s knee. She tagged it with “Any guesses what this is??” and, of course, fans instantly assumed that Amick is teasing that Alice and F.P. will get married in the upcoming third season of Riverdale. However, there may be quite a bit more to that situation — and it may not mean marriage for Falice.

During the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, two things happened that cast a little bit of possible doubt on a Falice engagement or wedding in season three. For starters, while specific casting has not been announced it was confirmed that F.P.’s estranged wife Gladys and daughter Jellybean would be joining the show. If the couple are still married — the show has never been clear on if they are divorced or not — that would be problematic. There’s also the matter of Alice herself still being married, though as she and Hal nearly divorced in season two that might be an easier hurdle to jump.

But the other thing potentially casting doubt comes with the trailer. The trailer, which you can check out at the top of this article, confirmed a cult-like storyline for the show, revealing Polly (Tiera Skovbye) and Alice performing some sort of fireside ritual with Polly’s twins. It’s not impossible that the ring has some sort of cult-related significance, something that seems even more likely when you consider the caption of the Amick’s photo. Her reference to “heaven’s gate” brings up thoughts about Heaven’s Gate, the religious group who participated in a mass suicide in 1997 in order to reach what they believed was an extraterrestrial spaceship with Comet Hale-Bopp.

Even if the cult storyline has nothing to do with Alice’s new jewelry, according to Lili Reinhart, Alice’s involvement with The Farm will create some issues for Betty.

“Alice and Polly kind of attack [Betty], and their new weird spirituality with the Farm makes them tell her that she needs to listen to her soul and really confront her problems,” Reinhart said at SDCC. “And so, Betty wants to stay far, far away from them.”

What do you think about Alice’s new ring? Let us know your thoughts in comments.

The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled “Labor Day”, will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.

[ H/T: Elite Daily ]