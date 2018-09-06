‘Riverdale’ EP Confirms Archie’s Trial Won’t Take Long

It sounds like Riverdale‘s most recent cliffhanger will be wrapped up relatively soon.

In a recent interview with TVLine, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained how the trial of Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) will unfold over the course of the season. As it turns out, the proceedings will actually wrap up relatively early — as in, by the end of the series premiere.

“We see the results of that trial really quickly,” Aguirre-Sacasa explained. “We’ll find out his fate in Episode 1.”

As fans will remember, Archie was framed for murder by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) in the Season 2 finale, and the town will be pulling out all of the stops with regards to his trial. But if the Season 3 trailer, and the time that Archie is spending behind bars, is any indication, then the turnout of the trial might not be the most positive thing.

Aguirre-Sacasa also hinted that the outcome of the trial “might pose a threat” to Archie’s relationship with Veronica (Camila Mendes), but that the pair “is proving more resilient than [we] originally thought… Their attraction is pretty epic.”

Either way, it sounds like Apa is more than willing to explore Archie’s time in prison, even if that might manifest in some unusual ways.

“I’m excited to see how he handles himself in prison.” Apa revealed in a recent interview. “I want him to get a whole lot of tats. I want him to join a gang. I want all that. Give it to me. I mean, you never know. Honestly, you never know.”

Meanwhile, Season 3 will have plenty more predicaments beyond Archie’s murder trial, including the emergence of a cult-like group that affects the Cooper family.

“[The Farm will be one of] a couple of different mysteries that sort of crisscross as the season goes,” Aguirre-Sacasa teased. “Cults felt very zeitgeist-y, and very relevant to Riverdale.”

The season three premiere of Riverdale, titled “Labor Day,” will debut on Wednesday, Oct. 10th, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.