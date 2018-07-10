‘Riverdale’ Cast on Who Will Visit Archie in Prison in Season 3

Archie Andrews’ (KJ Apa) world was turned upside down in Riverdale‘s Season 2 finale, and it sounds like the show’s ensemble will have some pretty varied reactions to it.

In an interview with TVLine, the cast of the hit The CW series was asked if their particular characters would visit Archie in prison. As fans will remember, Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) framed Archie for murder in the finale’s final moments, and it sounds like a few of the teen’s closest friends and family will hopefully be there to help.

“I’d love to say Fred, but I think… I don’t know why, but I think Jughead.” Apa explained. “[I say Fred] just because, I think, if I was a father, I’d definitely want to be there for my son. But Veronica and Jughead. I’ve got a feeling Jughead’s going to try to help him in certain ways in there.”

Cole Sprouse, who plays the beanie-wearing Serpent, echoed Apa’s sentiment to a whole other level.

“Yeah, I think Jughead’s going to try to lead the charge to break him out of prison. Yeah, just break him out of prison.” Sprouse revealed. “Storm in on a loud-ass motorcycle and throw a stick of dynamite at the wall. I was thinking like Raising Arizona, the biker who just throws grenades at bunny rabbits. That’s Jughead’s Season 3.”

Vanessa Morgan, who plays fan-favorite Toni Topaz, thinks her character will also lend a hand to Archie’s prison time.

“I mean, I’m sure Toni has spent some time in juvie.” Morgan explained. “So I’m sure she’ll make an appearance and try to help him out.”

And for Charles Melton, he thinks that his character of Reggie Mantle will hopefully help out his frenemy.

“Reggie’s a ride or die guy, you know?” Melton explained. “He’s always had Archie’s back. There’s that frenemy thing where they’re rivals in the school place, but outside of school it’s a different story. In real life, outside of school, he’s definitely got Archie’s back and he’ll definitely visit.”

Regardless of whoever visits Archie in prison, it sounds like Apa is excited to see exactly what sort of craziness that plotline brings to his character.

“I’m excited to see how he handles himself in prison.” Apa revealed. “I want him to get a whole lot of tats. I want him to join a gang. I want all that. Give it to me. I mean, you never know. Honestly, you never know.”

The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled “Labor Day”, will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.