‘Riverdale’ Showrunner Teases a “Deadly” Game in Season 3

It sounds like the kids of Riverdale might just find themselves involved in a deadly game in the upcoming third season of The CW’s popular drama.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently took to Twitter with a look at the cover page from the fifth episode of the third season entitled “Chapter Forty: The Great Escape” and noted that things get deadly.

“Chapter 40 of #Riverdale, and the game turns deadly… You have been warned…” Sacasa wrote.

A close look at the page reveals comic book versions of Archie, Jughead, and friends playing a game of Dungeons and Dragons, a reference that might have more relevance to Riverdale than one might expect. With everything that the Core Four and have already dealt with, a recent teaser trailer for season three revealed that things will only get more intense, particularly when it comes to Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and her experiences with darkness and the rising threat of “The Farm”.

The New Age group – which the cast and crew have already begun to refer to as a cult – appears to be taking its largest toll on Betty and Jughead, with some weirdly supernatural results. A strange, dark fantastical looking creature as well as some demonic-style drawings can be seen briefly in the trailer that seem to fit to Aguirre-Sacasa’s “deadly” tease.

“Alice and Polly kind of attack [Betty], and their new weird spirituality with the Farm makes them tell her that she needs to listen to her soul and really confront her problems.” Reinhart explained during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “And so, Betty wants to stay far, far away from them.”

Madchen Amick, who plays Betty’s mother Alice Cooper, acknowledged that Betty might want to distance herself from it all, especially with Alice’ involvement with the cult leaving Betty to deal with things on her own.

“It’s hard. Her hands are full. So, it leaves Betty to have to deal with this alone,” Amick told Popsugar. “I feel like Betty is the adult of the family; she takes care of everyone, she’s the top of the pyramid. And, you know, Alice thinks that she is, but she’s not. Betty’s way smarter.”

The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled “Labor Day”, will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.